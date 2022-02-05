Tecno Pova 5G India launch is set for Tuesday, February 8. It was introduced in Nigeria in December as the brand's first 5G phone. Tecno Pova 5G comes with features including a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also carries 18W fast charging. Additionally, Tecno is teasing that Pova 5G will come to the Indian market with a Memory Fusion technology that is aimed to virtually expand its RAM capacity to up to 11GB.

The official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account on Saturday announced the launch date of the Tecno Pova 5G in the country.

Gear yourself to unlock bigger memory and powerful speed with 11GB* RAM with Memory Fusion + LPDDR5 RAM on POVA 5G.



Launching on 8th Feb 2022#UnlockThe5thDimension #TECNO #TECNOMobiles #ComingSoon #PowerOf5thDimension pic.twitter.com/e3Xdq4s07E — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 5, 2022

Tecno Pova 5G price

Tecno Pova 5G launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and its price in India is likely to be around the same. The phone came in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Although the specifications of its Indian variant are yet to be revealed, Tecno Pova 5G in Nigeria comes with a 6.95-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tecno smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. Tecno Pova 5G also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front packing a dual-LED flash.

Tecno Pova 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.