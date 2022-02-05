Technology News
Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set for February 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria at price of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 February 2022 19:11 IST
Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set for February 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5G was introduced in Nigeria in December

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5G India launch has been announced on Twitter
  • The Tecno phone comes with a 120Hz display
  • Tecno Pova 5G features triple rear cameras

Tecno Pova 5G India launch is set for Tuesday, February 8. It was introduced in Nigeria in December as the brand's first 5G phone. Tecno Pova 5G comes with features including a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also carries 18W fast charging. Additionally, Tecno is teasing that Pova 5G will come to the Indian market with a Memory Fusion technology that is aimed to virtually expand its RAM capacity to up to 11GB.

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date

The official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account on Saturday announced the launch date of the Tecno Pova 5G in the country.

 

Tecno Pova 5G price

Tecno Pova 5G launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and its price in India is likely to be around the same. The phone came in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Although the specifications of its Indian variant are yet to be revealed, Tecno Pova 5G in Nigeria comes with a 6.95-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tecno smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. Tecno Pova 5G also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front packing a dual-LED flash.

Tecno Pova 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Pova 5G

Tecno Pova 5G

Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Pova 5G price, Tecno Pova 5G specifications, Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google to Work With Ford on Detroit Research Hub
US Passes Bill to Boost Domestic Chip Production Amid Shortage

