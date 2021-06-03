Technology News
Tecno Pova 2 With Helio 85 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 2 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2021 11:53 IST
Tecno Pova 2 With Helio 85 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 2 will be available via several online sites in Philippines
  • Tecno Pova 2 will go up for pre-order on June 5
  • The phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie sensor

Tecno Pova 2 was launched in the Philippines on Thursday, June 3. The phone is the successor of the Tecno Pova launched in India in December last year. The new model brings upgrades in display, processor, battery, and camera departments. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a large 7,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup at the back of the phone with a 48-megapaixel main sensor. The Tecno Pova 2 comes in a single configuration.

Tecno Pova 2 price, sale

The new Tecno Pova 2 is priced in the Philippines at PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver finishes. Pre-order for the Tecno Pova 2 will go live on June 5 and sales will begin June 11. The phone will be available through several online stores like Shopee, Lazada, Memo Express, and Kimstore. Each online store will host its own pre-order offers.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

As for specifications, the Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch for the selfie camera and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB. There is a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. And there is an 8-megapixel AI powered selfie camera on board.

The Tecno Pova 2 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery lasts for days. Connectivity options include a Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Other features include System Turbo 2.0 and ET Game Engine to boost gaming performance on the phone. Additionally, there's Game Space 2.0 that provides a unique UI to enhance gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity, and boosting the CPU and GPU power.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2

Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tecno Pova 2 With Helio 85 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
