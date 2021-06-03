Tecno Pova 2 was launched in the Philippines on Thursday, June 3. The phone is the successor of the Tecno Pova launched in India in December last year. The new model brings upgrades in display, processor, battery, and camera departments. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a large 7,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup at the back of the phone with a 48-megapaixel main sensor. The Tecno Pova 2 comes in a single configuration.

Tecno Pova 2 price, sale

The new Tecno Pova 2 is priced in the Philippines at PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver finishes. Pre-order for the Tecno Pova 2 will go live on June 5 and sales will begin June 11. The phone will be available through several online stores like Shopee, Lazada, Memo Express, and Kimstore. Each online store will host its own pre-order offers.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

As for specifications, the Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch for the selfie camera and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB. There is a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. And there is an 8-megapixel AI powered selfie camera on board.

The Tecno Pova 2 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery lasts for days. Connectivity options include a Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Other features include System Turbo 2.0 and ET Game Engine to boost gaming performance on the phone. Additionally, there's Game Space 2.0 that provides a unique UI to enhance gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity, and boosting the CPU and GPU power.