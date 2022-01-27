Tecno Pop 5X was recently launched by the company as part of its Pop series of smartphones. The company recently introduced Tecno Pop 5 Pro and Tecno Pop 5 LTE in India, but is yet to reveal if and when Tecno Pop 5X will arrive in the country. The smartphone, which has been launched in Mexico, is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. Tecno Pop 5X features a triple rear camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Tecno Pop 5X price, availability

Tecno Pop 5X price has not yet been revealed on the company's Mexico website yet. The listing shows the smartphone in two colour options: Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue. The company is yet to reveal details about Tecno Pop 5X's availability in India and other markets, along with its price.

Tecno Pop 5X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pop 5X runs on Android 10 (Go edition). The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Tecno Pop 5X is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and features an 8-megapixel primary camera, along with two QVGA resolution secondary and tertiary cameras. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Tecno Pop 5X comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD slot (Up to?). Connectivity options on Tecno Pop 5X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM. The smartphone runs on a 4,000mAh battery that is charged over a Micro-USB port. Tecno claims its AI-based power management offers improved battery performance by up to 10 percent. Tecno Pop 5X measures 166x75.90x8.5mm and weighs 150g, according to the company.