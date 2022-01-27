Technology News
loading

Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Tecno Pop 5X runs on Android 10 (Go edition)

By David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2022 11:00 IST
Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 5X features an 8-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5X price is yet to be revealed
  • The smartphone sports a 4,000mAh battery and a Micro-USB port
  • Tecno Pop 5X is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen

Tecno Pop 5X was recently launched by the company as part of its Pop series of smartphones. The company recently introduced Tecno Pop 5 Pro and Tecno Pop 5 LTE in India, but is yet to reveal if and when Tecno Pop 5X will arrive in the country. The smartphone, which has been launched in Mexico, is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. Tecno Pop 5X features a triple rear camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Tecno Pop 5X price, availability

Tecno Pop 5X price has not yet been revealed on the company's Mexico website yet. The listing shows the smartphone in two colour options: Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue. The company is yet to reveal details about Tecno Pop 5X's availability in India and other markets, along with its price.

Tecno Pop 5X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pop 5X runs on Android 10 (Go edition). The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Tecno Pop 5X is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and features an 8-megapixel primary camera, along with two QVGA resolution secondary and tertiary cameras. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Tecno Pop 5X comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD slot (Up to?). Connectivity options on Tecno Pop 5X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM. The smartphone runs on a 4,000mAh battery that is charged over a Micro-USB port. Tecno claims its AI-based power management offers improved battery performance by up to 10 percent. Tecno Pop 5X measures 166x75.90x8.5mm and weighs 150g, according to the company.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Tecno Pop 5X

Tecno Pop 5X

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 1.4GHz
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 5X, Tecno, Tecno Pop 5X specifications, Tecno Pop series
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple Beats Vivo, Oppo to Lead Smartphone Sales in China in Q4 2021 After 6 Years: Counterpoint
Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  4. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Motorola's Next Flagship Smartphone Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update Brings New Features, Bug Fixes
  10. Poco X4 5G Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Set for February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Expected
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  3. Bitcoin Slumps 4 Percent Dragging Ether, Majority Crypto Coins Along With It
  4. Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  5. Apple Beats Vivo, Oppo to Lead Smartphone Sales in China in Q4 2021 After 6 Years: Counterpoint
  6. Samsung Records 53 Percent Increase in Year-on-Year Profit in Q4 2021 Despite Pandemic Challenges
  7. Government Plans to Help Create Indigenous Smartphone OS to Rival Android, iOS: Union Minister
  8. Motorola 'Frontier 22' Flagship Smartphone Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Camera, Debut in July
  9. AOC G2 Series Gaming Monitors With AMD FreeSync, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra in EVT Phase, Oppo Find X5 to Get Hasselblad Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.