Tecno Pop 5S With Dual Cameras, 3,020mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Tecno Pop 5S is equipped with 2GB RAM and runs on Android 10 (Go edition).

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 5S sports a dual rear camera setup featuring a 5-megapixel primary camera

  • Tecno Pop 5S comes in Deep Blue and Light Purple colour options
  • The smartphone was launched in Mexico
  • Tecno Pop 5S price is yet to be revealed

Tecno Pop 5S has been launched by the company as an affordable smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched three other handsets so far this year — Tecno Pop 5X, Tecno Pop 5, and Tecno Pop 5 Pro. The affordable Tecno Pop 5S is powered by a quad-core Unisoc processor and features a dual rear camera setup. Tecno Pop 5S has been launched in Mexico, and the company is yet to reveal details on when the smartphone will be launched in other markets, including India.

Tecno Pop 5S price wasn't revealed on the company's Mexico website at the time of writing. The listing shows the smartphone in two colour options: Deep Blue and Light Purple. Tecno is yet to reveal details about Tecno Pop 5S' availability in India and other markets, along with its price.

Tecno Pop 5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pop 5S runs on Android 10 (Go edition). The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch (720x1,520 pixels) HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Tecno Pop 5S is powered by a quad core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset features a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 5-megapixel primary camera along with a QVGA secondary camera. At the front, Tecno Pop 5S is equipped with a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Pop 5S comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage and the company has not revealed whether the storage can be expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options on Tecno Pop 5S include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. Tecno Pop 5S features a proximity sensor and accelerometer. The smartphone is powered by a 3,020mAh battery and supports charging over Micro-USB. The smartphone measures 148x72.3x9.9mm and weighs 160 grams, according to the company.

Display 5.70-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
JioBook With ARM-Based Windows 10 Receives Hardware Approval: Report
