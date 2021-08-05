Technology News
loading

Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 5P has a rear fingerprint sensor and offers Face ID support as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2021 12:54 IST
Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 5P is listed to run on Android 10 software

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5P packs 2GB RAM and offers 32GB storage
  • Tecno Pop 5P is on sale on Jumia.com in Nigeria
  • Tecno Pop 5P has a waterdrop-style notch display

Tecno Pop 5P smartphone has launched as the latest offering by the company. It is up for grabs in Nigeria on the Jumia online site and comes with entry-level features and specifications. The Tecno Pop 5P has a waterdrop-style notch and features a dual camera setup at the back. The phone is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery and it runs on the dated Android 10 software. The Tecno Pop 5P is a slightly offshoot version of the Tecno Pop 5 that was announced last month.

Tecno Pop 5P price, sale

On the Jumia.com site, the new Tecno Pop 5P is priced at NGN 44,000 (roughly Rs. 7,900) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone is listed in Rose Gold and Aether Black colour options. It is already on sale on Jumia.com. Tecno bundles a free case and earphones inside the box, in addition to the charger and charging cable.

Tecno Pop 5P specifications

On the specifications front, the Tecno Pop 5P runs on Android 10 (Go Edition)-based HiOS software and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core (unspecified) processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at 32GB.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Tecno Pop 5P that includes a 5-megapixel main sensor. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 22 hours 3G calling, 11 hours of watching video, 100 hours of listening to music, and 790 hours of 3G standby.

Tecno Pop 5P supports wireless FM, GSM, WCDMA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity options. There is a rear fingerprint sensor and the phone supports Face Unlock as well. Other sensors on board include G-sensor, distance sensor, and ambient light sensor. The Tecno Pop 5 smartphone measures 157.7x75.7x9.55mm and it weighs approximately 200 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Pop 5P

Tecno Pop 5P

Display 6.52-inch
Processor 1.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 5P, Tecno Pop 5P Price, Tecno Pop 5P Specifications, Tecno
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-Style Spy Movie, Sold to Apple TV+, for $200 Million Reportedly
Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  4. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Sales Slump, 4.45 Million Units Sold Last Quarter
  2. Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Philips TWS Earbuds That Double as a Power Bank Launched in India
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India
  5. Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Second Biography
  6. PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report
  7. Facebook Settings on Mobile Devices Streamlined, Aimed to Ease Finding of What You Need
  8. Facebook Working on Tech to Project Eyes Onto VR Headset
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, ZenFone 7 Get ZenUI Update With Android 12-Inspired One-Handed Mode
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com