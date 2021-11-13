Technology News
Tecno Pop 5C Entry-Level Smartphone With 2,400mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes Official

Tecno Pop 5C runs on Android 10 Go Edition.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 November 2021 13:09 IST
Tecno Pop 5C has a 2-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5C has capacitive buttons at the bottom of the display
  • Tecno Pop 5C comes in Lake Blue and Lake Black colours
  • Tecno Pop 5C camera features include AI Face Beauty, HDR

Tecno Pop 5C has been unveiled. The entry-level phone runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and has a traditional design with thick bezels at the front. On the back, the phone has a single 5-megapixel rear camera setup that sits inside a rectangular module. It is accompanied by a flash. Tecno Pop 5C packs a 2,400mAh battery and offers 16GB of internal storage. The new smartphone sits alongside the Tecno Pop 5P which was launched in August this year.

The new Tecno Pop 5C's pricing and availability has not been unveiled. The phone has gone official on its global website. It has been launched in two colour options — Lake Blue and Dark Blue.

Tecno Pop 5C specifications

On the specification front, Tecno Pop 5C runs on Android 10 (Go edition) It features a 5-inch (480x584 pixels) FWVGA display. It is powered by an unknown processor paired with 1GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 16GB with the option to expand further using microSD slot.

Coming to the cameras, Tecno Pop 5C features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. Tecno Pop 5C camera features include AI Face Beauty, HDR, Smile Shit, AI Sticker, and Bokeh mode. It packs a 2,400mAh battery and it supports facial recognition as well. The phone measures 145.20x74.05x9.85mm and weighs 150 grams. Sensors on board include G-sensor and proximity sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, GPS, GSM, Nano-SIM, Micro-USB port, GPRS, FM, and more.

Tecno Pop 5C retail box will bundle a charger, protective shell, charging cable, and headset. Full specifications of the phone have not been listed yet.

Tecno Pop 5C

Tecno Pop 5C

Display 5.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2400mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 480x854 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
