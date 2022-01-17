Tecno Pop 5 Pro has been teased by manufacturer Tecno, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in India. The teaser shared by the company comes on the heels of the launch of its Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone on January 12. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is also said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood. According to the teaser shared by the company, the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro will run on a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno is yet to reveal an official launch date for Tecno Pop 5 Pro in India.

The teaser shared by Tecno shows the front of the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro sporting a waterdrop style notch. The company's Tecno Pop 5 Pro teaser focuses on the battery performance of the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro, which will feature a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno has not yet revealed other details about the smartphone, such as the processor powering the handset, RAM and built-in storage configuration, or the camera setup. Meanwhile, Tecno Pop 5 Pro specifications were recently spotted online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the second smartphone in Tecno's Pop series in India. The smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, according to a report by PassionateGeeks. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is also said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also comes with a larger battery than the Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone that was launched in India on January 12.

Last week, Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched in India with an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSDv card. The smartphone is equipped with 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,560 pixels) display. Tecno Pop 5 LTE sports a dual-camera setup, featuring an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.