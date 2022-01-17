Technology News
loading

Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon

Tecno Pop 5 Pro is tipped to feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2022 17:22 IST
Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 5 LTE (pictured) was launched on January 12. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is expected to follow suit.

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro is said to feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Tecno recently launched its Tecno Pop 5 LTE handset in India
  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display

Tecno Pop 5 Pro has been teased by manufacturer Tecno, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in India. The teaser shared by the company comes on the heels of the launch of its Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone on January 12. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is also said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood. According to the teaser shared by the company, the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro will run on a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno is yet to reveal an official launch date for Tecno Pop 5 Pro in India.

The teaser shared by Tecno shows the front of the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro sporting a waterdrop style notch. The company's Tecno Pop 5 Pro teaser focuses on the battery performance of the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro, which will feature a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno has not yet revealed other details about the smartphone, such as the processor powering the handset, RAM and built-in storage configuration, or the camera setup. Meanwhile, Tecno Pop 5 Pro specifications were recently spotted online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the second smartphone in Tecno's Pop series in India. The smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, according to a report by PassionateGeeks. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is also said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also comes with a larger battery than the Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone that was launched in India on January 12.

Last week, Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched in India with an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSDv card. The smartphone is equipped with 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,560 pixels) display. Tecno Pop 5 LTE sports a dual-camera setup, featuring an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 5 Pro, Tecno, Tecno Pop Series, Tecno Pop 5 Pro Specifications, Tecno Pop 5 Pro India, Tecno Pop 5 LTE
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  4. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  5. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's How to Find the Best Deals
  7. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: New Year, Same Old Netflix India
  8. How to Watch Australian Open 2022 in India, UK, USA, and Elsewhere
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Now Available to Buy in India
  10. WhatsApp Is Getting These New Features on Android, Desktop: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  2. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  3. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  4. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  5. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Elon Musk's Tweet Makes Indian States Clamour for Tesla Plant
  8. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens
  9. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  10. iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com