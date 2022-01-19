Technology News
  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.52 Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 5 Pro features 8-megapixel dual cameras.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2022 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 5 Pro is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Tecno has not specified the processor powering Tecno Pop 5 Pro
  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition

Tecno Pop 5 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday. The newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the latest addition to the company's affordable Pop series in the country, following the launch of Tecno Pop 5 LTE on January 12. The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and features an 8-megapixel dual rear camera. The handset features support for 14 regional languages, features an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, and runs on Android 11 Go edition with the company's HiOS skin on top.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro price in India, availability

Tecno Pop 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will be sold in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Sky Cyan colour options and is available for purchase at retail outlets, according to Tecno. The newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro is yet to be listed on the company's website, or e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Pop 5 Pro runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 269ppi and a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The display on the newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro also supports a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, according to the company.

Tecno has not revealed details of the processor powering Tecno Pop 5 Pro, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The smartphone also offers storage expansion up to 256GB via MicroSD. Tecno Pop 5 Pro is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary AI lens and the handset offers AI portrait mode, HDR mode and supports filters. On the front of the smartphone is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and front-facing flash.

The smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery which offers up to 54 hours of talktime, or 120 hours of music playback, according to the company. Tecno Pop 5 Pro also software optimisations including a Battery Lab feature and an Ultra Power Saving mode for extended battery life. The smartphone also comes with HiOS specific features including Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Dark themes, Peek Proof, Voice Charger, and Anti-Theft alarm, according to Tecno.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Pop 5 Pro, Tecno, Tecno Pop 5 Pro Specifications, Tecno Pop 5 Pro Price, Tecno India, Android Go
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
