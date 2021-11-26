Technology News
Tecno POP 5 LTE With Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno POP 5 LTE price is set at PHP 4,599 (roughly around Rs. 6,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 November 2021 11:27 IST
Tecno POP 5 LTE is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor

Highlights
  • Tecno POP 5 LTE comes in two colours
  • Tecno POP 5 LTE features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Tecno POP 5 LTE sport fingerprint scanner

Tecno POP 5 LTE has been unveiled in limited markets. The latest Tecno handset comes in two different colours and offers a 6.52-inch display. Tecno POP 5 LTE features dual rear cameras, headlined by an 8-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone features an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor as well. The new Tecno smartphone comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The new Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone's launch comes a few days after the company introduced Tecno Pop 5C.

Tecno POP 5 LTE price, availability

Tecno's official website doesn't reveal the pricing and availability details of the Tecno POP 5 LTE. The phone is currently listed on the Philippines e-commerce website Shopee for PHP 4,599 (roughly around Rs. 6,800) and in Pakistan-based e-commerce website PakMobiZone for PKR 15,000 (roughly around Rs. 6,300). As mentioned, it is offered in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Deepsea Luster and Ice Blue colour options.

Tecno POP 5 LTE specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno POP 5 LTE runs on runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,560 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As mentioned, Tecno POP 5 LTE sports dual rear cameras which include an 8-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, the phone has a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture as well.

The handset comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS, 4G LTE, and more. Tecno POP 5 LTE features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. Onboard sensors comprise accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Additionally, the Tecno smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Tecno POP 5 LTE's retail box bundles a charger, a protective shell, and a USB cable.

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

