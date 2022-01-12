Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the company's Pop Series. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and comes with 14 regional language support, Tecno says. The phone was launched in November in the Philippines and Pakistan in November last year with a 6.52-inch display. The Tecno smartphone features dual rear cameras with an 8-megapixel primary sensor. As per the company, the smartphone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the GENZ.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price, availability

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in India has been set at Rs. 6,299, and the phone can be purchased via Amazon India as a part of Amazon Specials starting January 16. Those interested can click Notify Me tab on the e-commerce website. The Tecno phone will be available in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications

Tecno hasn't listed the smartphone on its website yet. The dual-SIM Tecno Pop 5 LTE runs Android 11 Go-based HiOS 7.6 that comes with localised features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social, Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker and others. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,560 pixels) dot notch display with 480 nits brightness.

The company hasn't revealed the information about the SoC of the Tecno Pop 5 LTE but the phone launched in other markets is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 SoC. The Amazon teaser reveals that the chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photography, the Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes with dual rear cameras including an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a dual flashlight on the back. The handset sports a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. There is a Micro Slit Flashlight featuring adjustable brightness.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. It comes with support for 14 India languages including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and more. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and the phone comes with IPX2 rating for water resistance. The handset launched in other markets comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS, 4G LTE, and more. The Indian variant could have the same specifications.

