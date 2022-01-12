Technology News
Tecno Pop 5 LTE sports a 6.52-inch display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 January 2022 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Pop 5 LTE has dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 5 LTE has an AI 8-megapixel primary camera
  • It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863 SoC
  • Tecno Pop 5 LTE runs Android 11 Go-based HiOS 7.6

Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the company's Pop Series. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and comes with 14 regional language support, Tecno says. The phone was launched in November in the Philippines and Pakistan in November last year with a 6.52-inch display. The Tecno smartphone features dual rear cameras with an 8-megapixel primary sensor. As per the company, the smartphone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the GENZ.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price, availability

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in India has been set at Rs. 6,299, and the phone can be purchased via Amazon India as a part of Amazon Specials starting January 16. Those interested can click Notify Me tab on the e-commerce website. The Tecno phone will be available in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications

Tecno hasn't listed the smartphone on its website yet. The dual-SIM Tecno Pop 5 LTE runs Android 11 Go-based HiOS 7.6 that comes with localised features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social, Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker and others. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,560 pixels) dot notch display with 480 nits brightness.

The company hasn't revealed the information about the SoC of the Tecno Pop 5 LTE but the phone launched in other markets is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 SoC. The Amazon teaser reveals that the chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photography, the Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes with dual rear cameras including an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a dual flashlight on the back. The handset sports a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. There is a Micro Slit Flashlight featuring adjustable brightness.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. It comes with support for 14 India languages including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and more. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and the phone comes with IPX2 rating for water resistance. The handset launched in other markets comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS, 4G LTE, and more. The Indian variant could have the same specifications.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display With Multi-Room Control Launched in India
PUBG: Battlegrounds Switches to Free-to-Play Model, Adds Tactical Gear, Action Queue With 15.2 Update

