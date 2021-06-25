Tecno Phantom X has launched as a premium smartphone from Tecno's Phantom brand. The Tecno Phantom X features a curved display with a slim forehead and chin. It packs a triple rear camera setup and a dual selfie cameras in a pill shaped cutout. Tecno Phantom X is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC and supports fast charging.

Tecno has not shared pricing and availability for the Phantom X as of yet but is expected to do so in the coming weeks. The phone has launched in Monet's Summer and Starry Night Blue colours.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X runs on HiOS based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Tecno Phantom X has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV), and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. It also features a full pixel dual-core laser focus. Camera features include Super Night View 3.0 as well as a 20x zoom with a combination of optical and digital. At the front, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a selfie flash light next to the speaker grill.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Phantom X include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Tecno Phantom X is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.5x73.7x8.72mm.