Tecno Phantom Series Said to Be Launching in India on July 10

Phantom is the company’s flagship smartphone lineup.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 17:44 IST
Tecno Phantom Series Said to Be Launching in India on July 10

Tecno Camon i4

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' smartphone brand Tecno Mobile is set to unveil its flagship smartphone series "Phantom" in India on July 10 priced under Rs. 15,000. Aimed at disrupting the affordable smartphone segment in India, the Phantom series could give Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro a tough fight, according to industry sources. Globally, the Tecno portfolio consist of three series: Spark, which is an entry-level smartphones for youth, Camon, a popular camera-centric series, and Phantom being the brand's flagship series.

The Phantom smartphone is likely to sport trendy features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features such as voice assistant and language support.

The phone could have higher than 4GB RAM, "dot notch" display, multiple rear cameras, besides a high-resolution front snapper for capturing selfies, industry sources told IANS.

Currently, there is no smartphone available with an in-display fingerprint sensor in the under Rs. 15,000 segment.

Tecno Camon i4 was the last smartphone launched by the company in April this year. Priced starting at Rs. 9,599, the Tecno Camon i4 runs HIOS 4.6, based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, a peak brightness of 500-nits, and a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The 2GB and 3GB RAM variants are powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, while the 4GB RAM variant is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Tecno Mobile, Tecno Phantom Series, Transsion
Tecno Phantom Series Said to Be Launching in India on July 10
