Technology News
loading

Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom 9 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' smartphone brand Tecno Mobile on Tuesday said its flagship smartphone Phantom 9 will be available on Flipkart starting July 17. Priced at Rs 14,999, Tecno Phantom 9 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.4-inch Full HD+ Amoled display, 6GB RAM and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The first smartphone under Rs. 15,000 segment to offer in-display fingerprint sensor incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen unlocking.

The back camera of Phantom 9 comes in a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel configuration for the primary camera, ultra-wide-angle, and a depth sensor respectively. Additionally, it also come equipped with Google Lens features, for smart identification of objects automatically popping up relevant information for your easy reach.

The 32-megapixel selfie camera uses the second generation of camera technology 4-in-1 pixel which ensures high-definition resolution. It features dual front flashlight.

To give more screen space to the users, the phone's 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display comes with 600 Nits brightness and 91.47 percent screen to body ratio.

Inspired by Aurora styling for visual appeal, the device weighs just 164gm. Powered by the Helio P35 processor, Tecno Phantom 9 is packed with a 3,500mAh battery.

Tecno Phantom 9

Tecno Phantom 9

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Phantom 9, Transsion Holdings
Oyo Buys Co-Working Venture Innov8 for $30 Million
2019 MacBook Air Ships With Slower SSDs Compared to 2018 Model: Report
Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  4. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  5. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  6. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
  8. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series is Getting a New Colour Variant
  10. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. 2019 MacBook Air Ships With Slower SSDs Compared to 2018 Model: Report
  2. Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Oyo Buys Co-Working Venture Innov8 for $30 Million
  4. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Lunar Eclipse Marks Moon Landing's 50th Anniversary, to Be Visible in Five Continents on July 16-17 Night
  6. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  7. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  8. Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch
  9. Black Shark, Lenovo, Realme, Vivo, Nubia to Bring Phones With Snapdragon 855 Plus
  10. Twitter for Web's Massive Redesign Is Now Rolling Out to All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.