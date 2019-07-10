Technology News
Tecno Phantom 9 With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom 9 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 16:26 IST
Tecno Phantom 9 features a Dot Notch display that is accompanied by a dual selfie flash module

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom 9 comes in a single Lapland Aurora colour option
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Tecno has provided HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9 Pie

Tecno Phantom 9 with has been launched in India. The new phone offers a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other key highlights of the Tecno Phantom 9 include dual selfie flash, 32-megapixel front camera, and a Dot Notch (company say for waterdrop-style display notch) display. There are also preloaded features such as AI HDR, AI Scene Detection, and Backlight portrait among others. Tecno has partnered with Flipkart for selling the Phantom 9 online in the country. The company has also renewed its partnership with Premier League's Manchester City.

Tecno Phantom 9 price in India

The Tecno Phantom 9 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the lone 6GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting July 17. Moreover, it has a single Lapland Aurora colour option.

Tecno offers its "111" offer with the Phantom 9, just like its previous smartphones, under which consumers are entitled to a one-time screen replacement for six months, 100 days' free replacement, and one-month extended warranty.

Tecno Phantom 9 specifications, features

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE (Nano) Tecno Phantom 9 runs HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone also features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED Dot Notch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 600 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Phantom 9 sports the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The camera setup is backed by a proprietary Night algorithm 2.0 and a quad LED flash module. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel AI camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0, 79.4-degree lens.

The Tecno Phantom 9 comes preloaded with imaging features, including AI Cam, HDR, Portrait Mode, Beauty, AR Mode, Animoji, Wide Selfie, Bokeh, Panorama, and Google Lens integration. Also, it supports AI Face Unlock using the front-facing camera sensor.

In terms of storage, the Tecno Phantom 9 has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Tecno Phantom 9 packs a 3,500mAh lithium-polymer battery. Besides, the phone measures 158.52x75.3x7.85mm and weighs 164 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tecno Phantom 9

Tecno Phantom 9

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Tecno Phantom 9 price in India, Tecno Phantom 9 specifications, Tecno Phantom 9, Tecno
