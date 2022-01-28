Tecno Camon 18, Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno Spark 8T, and Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphones are getting a Memory Fusion feature which will allow users to borrow additional RAM from storage capacity to offer a better experience. Tecno claims that the technology improved smartphone performance by 80 percent in the average application startup time, and it saw up to two-fold rise in the number of backend cache applications. The company also announced that the feature is rolling out through an OTA update.

Tecno's Memory Fusion feature is similar to the Vivo Extended RAM feature that allows consumers to set an allocation of the phone storage to be used as additional “working” memory for smoother user experience. As per a press release sent by Tecno, the feature is being rolled out to Tecno Camon 18, Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno Spark 8T, and Tecno Spark 8 Pro.

Tecno Camon 18 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 SoC with Hyper Engine Gaming Optimization. It is offered with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With Tecno Memory Fusion feature, users will be able to borrow an additional 3GB from storage to work as RAM, offering virtually 7GB of RAM. Similarly, users of Tecno Pova Neo can add 5GB of RAM with Memory Fusion feature to take the offered 6GB LPDDR4x RAM to a total of up to 11GB for use in demanding situations. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and 128GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

The Tecno Spark 8T smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM which can be further expanded up to 3GB with Memory Fusion feature. It comes with 64GB onboard storage. Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Memory Fusion feature will allow users to borrow 3GB of storage to be used as RAM.

