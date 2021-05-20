Technology News
Transsion India Is Providing 60 Days Extended Warranty on Tecno and Itel Mobile Phones

Tecno and Itel phones whose warranty expires between April 15 and June 15 will be eligible.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 May 2021 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @tecnomobileind

Itel and Tecno are both owned by Transsion Holdings

Highlights
  • Tecno and Itel users will have to download CarlCare mobile app
  • Users must apply for the warranty before June 20, 2021
  • Itel, Tecno are following in the footsteps of several other brands

Itel and Tecno, brands both owned by Transsion Holdings, have announced a 60-day warranty extension in India owing to pandemic-imposed lockdowns in several districts. The companies separately announced that only those smartphones and feature phones will be eligible that have their warranties expiring between April 15 and June 15. Eligible smartphone owners would then have to register their devices on CarlCare Mobile application before June 30, 2021. The move comes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, and is in the footsteps of several other manufacturers offering warranty extensions due to lockdown regulations that would prevent customers from visiting service centres. Transsion India has listed a few steps to guide eligible owners on how to extend the warranty.

The announcement for extending the warranty on Tecno and Itel smartphones and feature phones was made through a series of tweets. Some smartphones and feature phones will be eligible if their warranty expires between April 15 and June 15. However, eligible users will have to apply on CarlCare Mobile Application. Users can download the app through the Google Play store.

How to extend warranty on Tecno and Itel phones

  1. Download CarlCare app from Google Play store
  2. Open the CarlCare app and click on the warranty button on the home page
  3. Check the validity of your device by entering IMEI
  4. If your device is eligible for extension, you will see a 60 days extended warranty option. Click on Receive to extend the warranty.

"The second wave of coronavirus imposing lockdown and movement restrictions has once again pushed us to stay indoors limiting consumer reach to products and services," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India in a press statement.

Other brands that recently announced warranty extensions due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations include Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Poco. Similar moves were made last year as well, during the previous major lockdown phase.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Itel, Tecno Warranty, Itel Warranty, COVID-19, Transsion Holdings
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.

