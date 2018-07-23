Tecno Camon iTwin was launched in India on Monday. The new smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that is touted to deliver Bokeh mode functionality. It also sports a 6-inch HD+ IPS "full view" display with a screen-to-body ratio of 87.48 percent. While Tecno Mobile has set the price of the model at Rs. 11,499, the handset comes with a Jio instant cashback offer under which customers can avail a cashback worth Rs. 2,200. The new launch comes almost two months after the Chinese brand owned by Transsion Holdings brought the Camon iClick with an artificial intelligence (AI)-backed selfie camera at a price tag of Rs. 13,999.

Tecno Camon iTwin price in India, launch offers

The Tecno Camon iTwin price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499. However, Tecno has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer customers with a cashback worth Rs. 2,200. Under the Jio cashback offer, customers will get 44 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be distributed at the first recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. The vouchers will notably be available through the My Jio apps and for purchasing Jio packs only. Furthermore, the handset comes in Black and Gold colour options.

Tecno Mobile is additionally offering one-time screen replacement, 100-day free replacement, and a one-month extended warranty. These benefits are a part of the brand's "111" promise.

Tecno Camon iTwin specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon iTwin runs HiOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS full view display with an 18:9 aspect ration, 500 nits peak brightness, 87.48 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the handset includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle, 80-degree FoV, lens, along with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensing sensor. Both sit alongside a quad LED flash and enable 4x digital zoom as well as a real portraits feature blurs the background using a refocusing technique. There is also an AI Auto Scene Recognition feature that is claimed to use as many as 100,000 Indian profile scenes to automatically detect the current using deep learning capabilities and recognises the environment and appropriate light conditions in a real time to enhance results. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture on the five-piece lens and an LED flash. The handset also includes AI beautification algorithm that is designed optimise Indian skin tone and let users adjust the features such as skin softening, brightening, and eye brightening. Additionally, there is the AI Bokeh Mode depth-of-field feature on both front and rear cameras.

Tecno has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Camon iTwin that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the connectivity front, the handset has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery and is said to be 8.5-mm thick.

"We noticed that ambiance holds the power to destroy a photograph, if not treated properly. That is where our latest offering, Camon iTwin with its AI-powered Bokeh Mode allows its users to apply enhancements and blurs the background to make the subject stand out," said Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, Transsion India, in a statement while announcing the new launch.