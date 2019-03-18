Tecno Camon iSky 3 is here. Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched the Android 9 Pie-enabled smartphone in India at Rs. 8,599. Equipped with the "Hi operating system (HiOS) 4.6" based on Android Pie, the Tecno Camon iSky 3 comes with a 6.2-inch notched display, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered 8-megapixel selfie camera as well as an AI dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone will be exclusive to brick-and-mortar stores in the country.

The operating system used on the phone includes features like smart panel to organise and navigate to multiple apps, intuitive navigation, and digital wellbeing features.

Tecno Camon iSky 3 specifications

The Tecno Camon iSky 3 is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor and packs 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, the company has included 4G VoLTE support, 6.2-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, and 3,500mAh battery.

The Camon iSky 3 features a dual camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Further, the Camon iSky 3 comes with AI Face Unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor. Tecno Camon iSky 3 also supports one step switching between two SIM cards.

“Camon iSky 3 is an AI-power packed device designed to cater to the tech savvy youth who want a smartphone that is faster, smarter, cameras that can shoot in any light, battery running longer and loaded with latest innovations," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, in a statement.

According to the company, Tecno Camon iSky 3 comes with a one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement, and one-month extended warranty. The phone will be offered in Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, and Nebula Black colours.

Written with inputs from IANS