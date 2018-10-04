Transsion Holdings-owned Tecno Mobiles on Thursday announced the launch of its latest smartphone in India, the Tecno Camon Iclick2 in the Indian market. This is the fourth smartphone in the brand’s Camon AI series, which saw its debut late last month with the Tecno Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X. Key highlights of the Tecno Camon Iclick2 include a 19:9 display with a notch, vertical dual rear camera setup, a massive 3,750mAh battery, and dual-VoLTE support. Let’s check out the Tecno Camon Iclick2 price in India and specifications.

Tecno Camon Iclick2 price in India, availability, launch offers

Tecno Camon Iclick2 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The phone will go on sale this week in Aqua Blue, Midnight Black, and Hawaii Blue colour options across more than 35,000 offline retail stores.

Along with all other Tecno-branded smartphones, the Tecno Camon Iclick2 comes with a free one-time screen replacement within a year of purchase, 100 days’ free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty. Buyers are also entitled to 50GB of 4G data on Jio’s network as well as Jio cashback of Rs. 2,250.

Tecno Camon Iclick2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual VoLTE Tecno Camon Iclick2 runs HiOS 4.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Super FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Tecno Camon Iclick2 sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, coupled with AI Bokeh mode and Super Pixel mode. On the front, the smartphone bears a single 24-megapixel selfie camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture and 1.8-micron pixel size. There is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Camon Iclick2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a thickness of 7.8mm and weight of 145 grams.

Commenting on the flagship launch of the year, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said, “We at Tecno have a clear goal in mind of bringing exceptional camera-centric devices across key price segments which empower our customers with premium smartphone camera experience sans the premium pricing. New Tecno Camon AI series is a validation of the same. Our first flagship Camon Iclick2 would change the game under 14K smartphone segment by offering combination of features at a price point not seen before in the category. The Camon Iclick2 combines best-in-class design & display by taking it a notch higher with 6.2-inch HD+ Super full view notch display with one of the finest 24-megapixel selfie and 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera in the segment.”