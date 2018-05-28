Tecno Camon iClick was launched in India on Monday. This marks the second recent launch for the Transsion Holdings-owned offline handset brand Tecno Mobile, which launched the Camon i Sky last month. The Tecno Camon iClick smartphone comes with an AI selfie technology that claims to reproduce customised beauty features based on different faces. Another highlight is the use of an 18:9 aspect ratio display, as well as a 16-megapixel rear camera. The Tecno Camon iClick price has been set at Rs. 13,999, and will be made available in more than 35,000 retail outlets in the country.

As part of the launch offer, Vodafone is giving Tecno Camon iClick buyers a cashback coupon worth Rs. 2,200, and free subscription of Vodafone Play for 3 months. This offer is valid only till August 30. The Tecno Camon iClick sports a metal unibody with no onscreen buttons, and 83.9 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone sports 2.5D curved glass edges for better grip, the fingerprint scanner is housed at the back, and the antenna bands are placed at the edges. The smartphone will be made available in midnight black, and champagne gold colour options.

As for specifications, the Tecno Camon iClick runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on the custom-cased Hi OS software. The dual SIM device sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with 500 nits brightness and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 MTK6763 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, however it is further expandable via microSD card.

Optics include a 16-megapixel rear camera with 4X flash support an f/1.8 aperture. Front camera houses a 20-megapixel sensor with ~CHECK~/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash and screen flash as well. Camera features include AI Beauty, AI auto scene detection, AI bokeh, super pixel, panorama mode, video chat with adjustable flash light, and more. The Tecno Camon iClick packs a 3750mAh battery that claims to work the whole day with 420 hours of standby time, 30 hours calling, 23 hours battery life, 11 hours web browsing, 13 hours video playback and 9 hours gaming. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, and more. The dimensions of the smartphone are at 158.6x75.8x7.3mm, and it weighs 150 grams. Onboard sensors include Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and G-Sensor. It comes with Face ID support as well. As part of its 111 policy, Tecno is offering 100 days' replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty on the Tecno Camon iClick.

Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice President Marketing Transsion India said in a statement, "At Tecno, we believe in offering the best product experience to our consumers that's gets them hooked. We constantly keep working on consumers' feedback and suggestions to bring out meaningful products/features and this helps us enhance their smartphone experience. The AI-powered Camera Smartphone Camon iClick is a testament of that. We are thrilled to launch Camon iClick, a sensational, AI-powered Best Anylight Camera, boasts of powerful battery and fascinating design with Full View display, empowering consumers to have a rich smartphone experience."