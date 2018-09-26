Tecno Mobile on Wednesday launched the Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X in India. All three new smartphones are touted to have artificial intelligence (AI)-backed camera features as well as a display notch design along with Super Full View screen panels.The AI algorithm on the handsets is capable of scanning up to 298 facial points. The Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X also sport dual rear camera setups. Further, the smartphones have 19:9 aspect ratio, dual-VoLTE support, and a 3,750mAh battery. The Tecno Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X also have dual-SIM support.

Tecno Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X price in India

The Tecno Camon iAir 2+ price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999, the Camon i2 price is Rs. 10,499, and the Camon i2X costs Rs. 12,499. All three smartphones come in Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, and Midnight Black colour options. These will be available for purchase starting Wednesday through over 35,000 offline retail stores in the country. Tecno has additionally tied up with Reliance Jio to offer 50GB of Jio 4G data as well as additional benefits worth Rs. 2,250.

Tecno Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X specifications

The Tecno Camon iAir2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X come preloaded with an AI-powered camera app that offers an Auto Scene Detection (ASD) feature. This is touted to enhance the overall photography experience in an outdoor scenario. Also, there is an AI Bokeh mode that blurs the background and sharpens the objects/ subjects in the foreground. Tecno additionally claims that each of its new smartphones is capable of detecting the scene details such as lighting condition and brightness using a deep learning algorithm that is based on over 100,000 Indian profile pictures. Further, there is an AI Soft Light feature to enhance selfies and a Portrait mode that applies a software-powered bokeh effect. The smartphones also have a Beauty Mode that is claimed to recognise 298 facial spots to optimise the facial skin tone and enhance facial features. Besides, there is an adjustable Video Chat Flash to enable video calls under low light conditions.

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Tecno Camon iAir2+ runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of HiOS and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Super Full View display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There are a 2.5D curved glass protection and 88-percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek quad-core MT6761 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a quad LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and a flash module.

The Tecno Camon iAir 2+ has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor alongside an AI-based Face Unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery.

Similar to the Camon iAir 2+, the dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Tecno Camon i2 runs HiOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Super Full View display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the Camon i2 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor along an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor - both are powered by a quad LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie flash.

The Tecno Camon i2 has 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has VoLTE 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI-based Face Unlock feature. Lastly, there is a 3,750mAh battery.

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Tecno Camon i2X runs HiOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ Super Full View display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MT6762 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor backed by an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Both camera sensors are supported by quad-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie flash.

The Camon i2X has 64GB on inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI-based Face Unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery.