Transsion Holdings-owned brand Tecno has launched two smartphones with 18:9 displays under Rs. 8,000. The new Tecno handsets, named Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2 feature full-screen HD+ displays, Face Unlock, AI-powered cameras, and 3,050mAh batteries. The Camon iAce is now available for purchase in the country via over 35,000 retail outlets, while Camon iSky 2 goes on sale on August 20.

Tecno Camon iAce, Camon iSky 2 price in India

The Tecno Camon iAce price in India is Rs. 6,799, while the Camon iSky 2 costs Rs. 7,499 in the country. Both the handsets will come with instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 from Jio; the cashback is provided in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each, which can be used while purchasing recharges of Rs. 199 and Rs. 299.

Tecno Camon iAce, Camon iSky 2 specifications, features

The new dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon iAce sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs the HiOS custom skin based on Android 8.1 and is powered by the 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW processor with 2GB RAM. On the back, it has a 13-megapixel camera, while the front camera has 8-megapixel resolution. Both the camera sensors have f/2.0 aperture and are backed by dual-LED flash, and the handset supports Face Unlock.

The Camon iAce has 16GB storage with support for storage expansion up to 128GB; the handset has a dedicated microSD card slot. Battery capacity is 3050mAh, and the phone comes in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Midnight Blue colours.

Tecno Camon iSky 2 has pretty much the same features as its sibling, but sports a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel sensors and dual LED flash. Unlike the Canon iAce, it has a fingerprint sensor to complement the Face Unlock functionality. As is the case with other Tecno phones, the two handsets will come with one-time screen replacement warranty, 100-day free replacement and 1-month extended warranty.

Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, Transsion India said, “Filling-in the gap for generation next, the latest Camon iAce & iSky 2 tick every box for consumer looking for a perfect camera-centric smartphone in the sub-Rs. 8,000 by offering the best combination of features at the great price.”