Tecno Camon i4 has been launched in India, the latest offering from the Transsion Holdings brand in the country. The smartphone from the offline brand features a triple rear camera, its biggest highlight, apart from, Android 9.0 Pie, face unlock, a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a waterdrop-style display notch, a 3,500mAh battery, and up to MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. At its price point, the Tecno Camon i4 competes with the Redmi Note 7 in India. Read on for more details about the Tecno Camon i4 price in India, specifications, offers, and release date.

Tecno Camon i4 price in India, offers

The Tecno Camon i4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,599 for its 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,599 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black colour variants.

As with other Tecno smartphones, the Tecno Camon i4 will fall under the company's '111' initiative to offer a 1-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase, a 100-day free replacement guarantee, and a 1-month extended warranty. The smartphone is now said to be available via retail stores in the country.

Tecno Camon i4 specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Camon i4 runs HIOS 4.6, based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, a peak brightness of 500-nits, and a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The 2GB and 3GB RAM variants are powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, while the 4GB RAM variant is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

All three variants of the Tecno Camon i4 sport a triple rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens (120-degree), and a 2-megapixel depth sensing sensor. The rear setup is coupled with a quad flash module, the company adds, also boasting of features like bokeh, HDR, beautification, AR stickers, and scene detection. On the front, the Tecno Camon i4 bears a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 2-micron pixels, and a special low-light photography mode.

The Tecno Camon i4 comes in two storage variants - 32GB or 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. It offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, while the smartphone also offers AI-based face unlock features. The Tecno Camon i4 sports a 3,500mAh battery with 'Rocket' fast charging, and measures 156.9x75.8x7.96mm.