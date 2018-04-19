Transsion Holdings-owned offline handset brand Tecno Mobile on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Tecno Camon i Sky in India. This is the company's first offering to sport a Face Unlock sensor. As part of its 111 policy, Tecno is offering 100 days' replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty. Camon i Sky is the third SKU in the Camon i series, alongside the previously launched Camon i and Camon i Air.

Tecno Camon i Sky price in India, availability

Tecno Camon i Sky price in india has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Champagne Gold colour variants across various offline retailers in the country.

"The launch of Camon i Sky is pivotal in strengthening our portfolio and ensuring that we have robust offerings at key price points. Camon i Sky will be the flag bearer of superlative camera capabilities. We believe in challenging the norm and creating better experiences whether it is through our products or marketing interventions, the recent Kings XI Punjab association works well as a part of the overall game plan to reach out to the right audience with robust offerings," said Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Transsion India further elaborating on the launch.

Tecno Camon i Sky specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Camon i Sky runs HiOS 3.3.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch Full View IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio of 81.3 percent. It is powered by a 1.28GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Camon i Sky bears a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with features such as PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and 5P lens. The front camera gets an 8-megapixel sensor with "Boosted Dual selfie flash" that combines a front-facing LED flash and screen flash to offer enhanced selfies and video calls. There is a 3050mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Camon i Sky include 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard are ambient light sensor, face unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 147.5x70x8.3mm and weight is 137 grams.