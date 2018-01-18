Transsion Holdings-owned Tecno Mobile announced the launch of its latest smartphone in India, the Tecno Camon i, on Thursday. The phone is the company's first phone to arrive with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Camon i will go on sale in India starting in the first week of February via offline channels.

The Tecno Camon i is available in Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and City Blue colour variants. It is Tecno Mobile's first smartphone in India with a 'Full View' display. The smartphone takes on competition from the Micromax Canvas Infinity and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Tecno Mobile is offering 100 days replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty over and above the 12 month warranty period.

Tecno Camon i specifications

The Tecno Camon i is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs HiOS v3.2.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an unnamed 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone features a 13-megapixel rear sensor with quad-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens. It also has a front 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash, screen flash, f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens. The phone sports 32GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 3050mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 3G, 4G (Band 40 supported), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on the Tecno Camon i include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 152.2x71.1x7.75mm. Weight of the phone is 172 grams.

"The brand new Camon i has been meticulously designed keeping in mind the needs and wants of a millennial. Our extensive research revealed that Indian youth look for great cameras that can help them shoot at any time of the day, in any light condition. The 'Magic in any light' positioning for our Camon i series resonates with this consumer requirement. The Full View display powered by Quad core processor again aligns itself to consumers' love for large screens and a good processor for high quality mobile browsing experience. We are a product focused company with an aim of being among top five smartphone brands in India by end of 2018. With key launches in every two months, we truly believe that Camon i will provide an unmatched smartphone experience to the consumer, besides keeping them wowed with the price tag that ensures a great value for money proposition," said Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice President Marketing, Transsion India.