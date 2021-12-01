Tecno Camon 18T was launched as an entry-level smartphone in Pakistan on Monday. The latest handset in the Tecno Camon 18 series comes in three different colour options and features triple rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Tecno Camon 18T has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is available in a single RAM variant that has 128GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the phone include a 48-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18T price, availability

Tecno's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the Tecno Camon 18T. The phone is currently listed on the Pakistan-based e-commerce website Daraz for PKR 27,999 (roughly around Rs. 11,900). The handset is offered in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is already available for purchase in multiple colour options, namely Ceramic White, Dusk Gray, and Iris purple.

It is yet to be revealed if the Tecno Camon 18T will be launched in India and other global markets.

Tecno Camon 18T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Camon 18T runs on Android 11 with HiOS 8 on top. The latest Tecno phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 18T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset features a triple rear camera unit with two LED flash units. The camera unit includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Tecno Camon 18T has a 48-megapixel front shooter with dual flash.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG. Sensors on board include a g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and distance sensor. The phone also carries a fingerprint sensor. The handset features AI voice assistant support as well.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Camon 18T, along with 18W fast charging support. The Tecno Camon 18T measures 168.86x76.67x8.95mm.