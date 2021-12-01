Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 18T is listed on an e-commerce website for PKR 27,999 (roughly around Rs. 11,900).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 December 2021 11:22 IST
Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 18T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 18T comes in three colours
  • Tecno Camon 18T features a 48-megapixel selfie camera
  • Tecno Camon 18T sport fingerprint sensor

Tecno Camon 18T was launched as an entry-level smartphone in Pakistan on Monday. The latest handset in the Tecno Camon 18 series comes in three different colour options and features triple rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Tecno Camon 18T has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is available in a single RAM variant that has 128GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the phone include a 48-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18T price, availability

Tecno's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the Tecno Camon 18T. The phone is currently listed on the Pakistan-based e-commerce website Daraz for PKR 27,999 (roughly around Rs. 11,900). The handset is offered in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is already available for purchase in multiple colour options, namely Ceramic White, Dusk Gray, and Iris purple.

It is yet to be revealed if the Tecno Camon 18T will be launched in India and other global markets.

Tecno Camon 18T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Camon 18T runs on Android 11 with HiOS 8 on top. The latest Tecno phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 18T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset features a triple rear camera unit with two LED flash units. The camera unit includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Tecno Camon 18T has a 48-megapixel front shooter with dual flash.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG. Sensors on board include a g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and distance sensor. The phone also carries a fingerprint sensor. The handset features AI voice assistant support as well.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Camon 18T, along with 18W fast charging support. The Tecno Camon 18T measures 168.86x76.67x8.95mm.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Camon 18T

Tecno Camon 18T

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 48-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 18T, Tecno Camon 18T Specifications, Tecno Camon 18T price, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  5. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  10. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods and 29W Power Adapter Prototypes Leak in Images Featuring Translucent Design
  2. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  4. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  5. This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  7. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com