Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 18i price is said to be set at NGN 84,500 (roughly Rs. 15,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 November 2021 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: DroidAfrica

Tecno Camon 18i is said to be available in Nigeria in three different colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 18i features a 90Hz display
  • The phone has 128GB of onboard storage
  • Tecno Camon 18i comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Tecno Camon 18i has been launched, according to a report. The new Tecno phone is said to be a rebadged Camon 17 and is reported to have triple rear cameras and 18W fast charging support. The smartphone is also said to come with a 20:9 display and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Tecno Camon 18i is reported to be available in a single variant that has 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 18i price

Tecno Camon 18i price has been set at NGN 84,500 (roughly Rs. 15,400) in Nigeria, Android-focussed blog DroidAfrica reports. The phone is said to come in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is already available for purchase in multiple colour options, namely Deep Sea, Frost Silver, and Tranquil Green.

Details about the Tecno Camon 18i were yet to surface on the company's site at the time of filing this article. It is also yet to be confirmed whether the new phone will be launched in global markets.

The Tecno Camon 17 was launched in May in Nigeria alongside the Camon 17 Pro at NGN 74,000 (roughly Rs. 13,500). It came to India in July with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Tecno Camon 18i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 18i runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the DroidAfrica report. The phone is also said to have the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a QVGA secondary sensor and an AI camera, the report said.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Camon 18i is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Tecno Camon 18i is said to come with 128GB of internal storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board are said to include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also carries a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Tecno has reportedly provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Camon 18i, along with 18W charging support. The Tecno Camon 18i measures 164.5x76.5x8.9mm, the report said.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + QVGA + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 18i price, Tecno Camon 18i specifications, Tecno Camon 18i, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Objects to Links to Outside Payments Ahead of Epic Games Hearing

