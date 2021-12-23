Technology News
Tecno Camon 18 With 48-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 18 allows expanding the built-in RAM up to 7GB.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2021 15:25 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 18 sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 18 is available in two colour variants
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel selfie camera
  • Tecno Camon 18 sports a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Tecno Camon 18 was launched in India on Thursday, adding to the company's affordable smartphone portfolio in the country. The new handset is equipped with a 49-megapixel triple rear camera setup, as well as a 48-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Tecno Camon 18 sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and supports extending memory up to 7GB. Tecno Camon 18 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Tecno Camon 18 price, availability

Tecno Camon 18 is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and is available in a single 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. Tecno is also offering its Buds 2 true wireless earbuds along with every Tecno Camon 18 purchase. The smartphone will be sold in two colours — Dusk Grey and Iris Purple. The smartphone will be available across online and retail channels starting on December 27, according to the company.

Tecno Camon 18 specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Camon 18 runs on Android 11, with the company's HiOS 8 skin running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) screen with 396 ppi and maximum brightness of 500 nits, with a 48-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera. Tecno Camon 18 is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of storage. Tecno also offers the ability to “expand” the built-in memory up to 7GB by utilising unused storage.

Tecno Camon 18 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens, along with dual flash. The smartphone also boasts 2K video recording along with low light photography mode with the company's TAIVOS technology. The camera also supports slow motion, night video mode, video bokeh and other modes. Tecno Camon 18 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W charging, according to the company.

