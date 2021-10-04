Technology News
Tecno Camon 18 Premier sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 October 2021 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 18 features a triple rear camera setup with gimbal stabilisation

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 18 Premier's price is not yet available
  • Its MediaTek Helio G96 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM
  • Tecno Camon 18 Premier runs Android 11-based Hi OS 8.0

Tecno Camon 18 Premier has been launched in Nigeria. The smartphone is a part of the Tecno Camon 18 series that is said to include two more smartphones — the vanilla Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P — that will debut in the coming days. Tecno Camon 18 Premier features a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and gimbal stabilisation, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier price, availability

The price for the Tecno Camon 18 Premier is not available on the official website at the time of writing. However, since it has already broken cover, the new Tecno smartphone is expected be available to purchase in Nigeria soon and will be offered in Polar Night and Vast Sky colour options. There's no word on global availability yet.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 18 Premier runs Android 11-based Hi OS 8.0. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets the recently launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a gimbal-stabilised 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens with 60x Hyper Zoom support. Additionally, it also has a Moon Probe feature that uses its Galileo algorithm to capture images of the Moon. At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Connectivity options on Tecno Camon 18 Premier comprise 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 4,750mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that the smartphone can be charged up to 64 percent in under 30 minutes. The smartphone has an AGC glass on the back panel and measures 163.8x75.85x8.15mm.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,750mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Camon, Tecno Camon 18 Premier, Tecno Camon 18 Premier Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
YouTube Adds 'Continue Watching' Feature on Web to Resume Partially Played Videos From Your Phone: Report

