Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P have been launched in the company's Camon series. Both new Tecno Camon phones come with a 20.5:9 display and carry triple rear cameras. Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P both also come with a hole-punch display design and offer 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of differences, Tecno Camon 18P comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while Tecno Camon 18 carries 90Hz refresh rate. The former also includes 33W faster charging over the 18W support available on the latter.

Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P availability

The new Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P both come in Ceramic White, Dusk Gray, and Iris Purple colours and are currently listed in Nigeria. Pricing details of the phones are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Camon 18 specifications

Tecno Camon 18 runs on Android 11 with HIOS 8 on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup is paired with a dual LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, Tecno Camon 18 comes with a 16-megapixel camera at the front with dual LED flash.

Tecno Camon 18 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 168.86x76.67x8.77mm.

Tecno Camon 18P specifications

Tecno Camon 18P runs HiOS 8, based on Android 11. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. The camera setup is paired with a quad LED flash.

Tecno Camon 18P comes with a 13-megapixel portrait shooter at the back

Photo Credit: Tecno

For selfies, Tecno Camon 18P includes a 16-megapixel camera at the front with dual LED flash.

The new Tecno Camon 18P carries 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, Tecno Camon 18P has the same dimensions of 168.86x76.67x8.77mm that you get with Tecno Camon 18.