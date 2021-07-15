Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 17 phones have launched in the Indian market. The two phones have a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back. The Tecno Camon 17 Pro features a 48-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top centre. The Pro model is powered by a Helio G95 SoC and the Tecno Camon 17 is powered by a Helio G85 SoC.

The new Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in a single Arctic Down colour option. Launch offers include free Buds1 worth Rs. 1,999 and a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card transactions, including for EMIs.

Tecno Camon 17 is priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in three colours — Frost Silver, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. Launch offers include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card transactions, including for EMIs. The sale of both phones will start on July 26, i.e., the beginning of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Tecno Camon 17 Pro runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with 500 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Camon 17 Pro has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 48-megapixel front camera (f/2.2 aperture) for selfies and video calls. Tecno offers dual flash support as well.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is claimed to offer up to 37 days of standby time. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more. The phone measures at 168.89x76.98x8.95mm.

Tecno Camon 17 specifications

Tecno Camon 17 also runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 and features the same 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with 500 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Camon 17 has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor (f/1.79 aperture), and three additional 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 16-megapixel front camera (f/2.2 aperture) for selfies and video calls. Tecno offers dual flash support here as well.

Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more. The phone measures at 168.67x76.44x8.82mm.