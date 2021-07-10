Technology News
Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 17 phones are teased to launch in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2021 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17 both pack 5,000mAh batteries

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • Tecno Camon 17 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera on the back
  • Tecno Camon 17 has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Tecno Camon 17 series has been teased to launch in India soon. The company has listed a dedicated teaser page on Amazon, confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform as well. The teasers suggest that the company may announce the Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 17 phones in India. These phones were first unveiled in Nigeria in May this year and are now all set to launch in the Indian market. Tecno Camon 17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has a 48-megapixel selfie camera. It also includes a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Tecno Camon 17 price in India (expected)

The Amazon teaser page confirms the arrival of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 17 phones in India. The teaser page has tagged the series as a ‘Prime Day' launch, hinting that the phone will be available from July 26 onwards. This means that an official launch could happen before the Prime Day sales begin, or on the same day. An exact launch date has not been announced by Tecno yet.

Tecno Camon 17 is priced in Nigeria at NGN 74,000 (roughly Rs. 14,200), whereas the premium Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced at NGN 125,000 (roughly Rs.24,100 ). In India, the phones should likely be priced in the same range. Globally, Tecno Camon 17 was launched in Frost Silver, Deep Sea, and Tranquil Green colour options. On the other hand, Tecno Camon 17 Pro was unveiled in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue colours.

Amazon teases 8GB + 128GB storage configuration for the series, likely for the Tecno Camon 17 Pro model. Tecno Camon 17 should see more RAM + storage configurations. Official pricing and availability of the phones will be announced by Tecno during its launch event. Launch offers will include 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro specifications

Tecno Camon 17 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone has a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera. Tecno Camon 17 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board.

Tecno Camon 17 specifications

Tecno Camon 17 features a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Tecno Camon 17 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 48-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Tecno Camon 17 Pro Price in India, Tecno Camon 17 Pro Specifications, Tecno Camon 17, Tecno Camon 17 Price in India, Tecno Camon 17 Specifications, Tecno
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
'Dogefather' Elon Musk Tweets in Support of the Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Gains 8 Percent

Comment
