Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17P, and Camon 17 phones have launched in the Nigerian market. The Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17P are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. All three phones are powered by the 5,000mAh battery with the Pro model offering 25W fast charging support. The other two offer 18W charging support instead. The Pro model also has a 48-megapixel selfie camera on board.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Tecno Camon 17P, and Tecno Camon 17 price

The new Tecno Camon 17 is priced at NGN 74,000 (roughly Rs. 14,200), whereas the Tecno Camon 17P is priced at NGN 97,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700). The most premium Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced at NGN 125,000 (roughly Rs.24,100 ). The Tecno Camon 17 comes in Frost Silver, Deep Sea, and Tranquil Green colour options. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 17P comes in Frost Silver, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green colours. Lastly, Tecno Camon 17 Pro comes in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue colours. The phones are available in partnered retail stores in Nigeria.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Camon 17 Pro runs on HiOS 7.6 based Android 11 software. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad camera setup on the Tecno Camon 17 Pro includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel bokeh, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, the phone has a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. The phone measures 168.89x76.98x8.95 mm.

Tecno Camon 17P, Tecno Camon 17 specifications

Both the Tecno Camon 17P and Tecno Camon 17 run on HiOS 7.6 based Android 11 software. The Tecno Camon 17P features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density. The Tecno Camon 17 features a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 450nits brightness, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and 267ppi pixel density. Both the phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Coming to the camera, the Tecno Camon 17P features a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. The Tecno Camon 17, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. Up front, both the phones have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon 17P and Tecno Camon 17 pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 18W fast charging support. The Tecno Camon 17P has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the Tecno Camon 17 has a rear fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Camon 17P measures 168.67x76.44x8.82mm, while the Tecno Camon 17 measures 164.5x76.5x8.95 mm.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.