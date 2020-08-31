Tecno will be launching the Camon 16 series smartphones through an AR event on September 3. The company has made a YouTube listing for the live launch which will start streaming at 10.15pm in September 3. The phone will have high-end camera features such as a 64-megapixel quad rear camera, but the company has also been tweeting about the phone with the hashtag #MoreThanACameraPhone. The Camon 16 series will be the direct successor of the Camon 15 series, released in February this year. Tecno hasn't revealed where the upcoming phone will be available for purchase, but it is likely to be in the company's key markets such as Nigeria, India, and Pakistan.

Camon 16 specifications

The flagship phone by Tecno will come with a 6.9-inch dual dot-in display. It packs a 48-megapixel dual front camera, which has an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera. As mentioned before, the Camon 16 will have a quad camera that has a primary 64-megapixel sensor camera, which is noticeably higher than the Tecno Camon 15's main camera, which is 48-megapixel.

The upcoming Tecno phone has ultra-thin bezels at the chin of the full screen design, as per the teasers shared by the company. The phone features a dual punch-hole design at the top left corner of the display.

Besides that, the Camon 16 will have an ultra-night portrait mode and a super video mode. The phone's slow-motion camera will also be more precise than ever, as per a teaser shared by Tecno. It will also have a 33W flash charge.

You can catch the live launch of Camon 16 by Tecno through the online event that will be hosted on YouTube.

