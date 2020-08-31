Technology News
Tecno’s Camon 16 Series to Be Launched on September 3: Specifications, Key Features

Tecno's Camon 16 series will have a 64-megapixel quad rear camera.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 31 August 2020 15:09 IST
Tecno's Camon 16 Series to Be Launched on September 3: Specifications, Key Features

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno's Camon 16 series will come with a 6.9-inch dual dot-in display

Highlights
  • Tecno will be launching the Camon 16 series on September 3
  • The phone packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera
  • It will have a 6.9-inch dual dot-in display

Tecno will be launching the Camon 16 series smartphones through an AR event on September 3. The company has made a YouTube listing for the live launch which will start streaming at 10.15pm in September 3. The phone will have high-end camera features such as a 64-megapixel quad rear camera, but the company has also been tweeting about the phone with the hashtag #MoreThanACameraPhone. The Camon 16 series will be the direct successor of the Camon 15 series, released in February this year. Tecno hasn't revealed where the upcoming phone will be available for purchase, but it is likely to be in the company's key markets such as Nigeria, India, and Pakistan.

Camon 16 specifications

The flagship phone by Tecno will come with a 6.9-inch dual dot-in display. It packs a 48-megapixel dual front camera, which has an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera. As mentioned before, the Camon 16 will have a quad camera that has a primary 64-megapixel sensor camera, which is noticeably higher than the Tecno Camon 15's main camera, which is 48-megapixel.

The upcoming Tecno phone has ultra-thin bezels at the chin of the full screen design, as per the teasers shared by the company. The phone features a dual punch-hole design at the top left corner of the display.

Besides that, the Camon 16 will have an ultra-night portrait mode and a super video mode. The phone's slow-motion camera will also be more precise than ever, as per a teaser shared by Tecno. It will also have a 33W flash charge.

You can catch the live launch of Camon 16 by Tecno through the online event that will be hosted on YouTube.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
