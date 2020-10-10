Technology News
Tecno Camon 16 With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price Specifications

The Tecno Camon 16 will be available on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale starting October 16.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 October 2020 13:21 IST
Tecno Camon 16 With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 16 packs a large 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is priced in India at Rs. 10,999
  • Tecno Camon 16 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on board

Tecno Camon 16 has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering in the company. The new phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. This phone sits alongside the Tecno Camon 16 Premier which was introduced earlier globally. The Tecno Camon 16 is a slightly stripped down model of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier and it comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a hole-punch display.

Tecno Camon 16 price in India, sale

Tecno Camon 16 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Tecno Camon 16 will be available first during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. It will go on sale in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.

Tecno Camon 16 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Camon 16 runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 operating system. The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G79 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone packs a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a final AI lens. It is accompanied by an AI flash. The module is very similar to what is seen on the Tecno Camon 16 Premier. Key features include auto eye focusing, video bokeh, 2K QHD video support, and pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Super Night Shot, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x Zoom, Slow Motion, and more. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon 16 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is touted to provide a standby time of 29 days, 34 hours calling time, 16 hours Web browsing, 22 hours video playback, 15 hours game playing and 180 hours music playback. Tecno claims that the phone fully charges in approximately two hours.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 16

Tecno Camon 16

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720
Comments

Comment
 
 

