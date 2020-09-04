Tecno Camon 16 series has been unveiled by the smartphone company as its latest offering. The Camon 6 lineup includes three phones – the Tecno Camon 16, Tecno Camon 16 Pro, and Tecno Camon 16 Premier. Specification details of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier were unveiled during the launch event; however, no information was shared about the other two phones. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier comes with a dual selfie camera setup with a 48-megapixel main front camera. There's also a quad camera setup at the back and a 4,500mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price, availability

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced at KES28,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model in Kenya. The phone comes in a Glacial Silver colour option and is already on sale in the country via Jumia.co.ke official store. As part of the introductory offer, Tecno is bundling free H2 HiPods TWS.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier runs on Android 10 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage is further expandable using a microSD slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the optics, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel low-light sensor with Quad-LED flash. The dual front camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The phone is also equipped with an adjustable dual front flash.

Additionally, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

