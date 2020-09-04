Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48 Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 September 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a large 6.9-inch full-HD+ display

Tecno Camon 16 series has been unveiled by the smartphone company as its latest offering. The Camon 6 lineup includes three phones – the Tecno Camon 16, Tecno Camon 16 Pro, and Tecno Camon 16 Premier. Specification details of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier were unveiled during the launch event; however, no information was shared about the other two phones. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier comes with a dual selfie camera setup with a 48-megapixel main front camera. There's also a quad camera setup at the back and a 4,500mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price, availability

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced at KES28,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model in Kenya. The phone comes in a Glacial Silver colour option and is already on sale in the country via Jumia.co.ke official store. As part of the introductory offer, Tecno is bundling free H2 HiPods TWS.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier runs on Android 10 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage is further expandable using a microSD slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the optics, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel low-light sensor with Quad-LED flash. The dual front camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The phone is also equipped with an adjustable dual front flash.

Additionally, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 16 Premier, Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price, Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications, Tecno Camon 16 Premier Features, Tecno Camon 16 Premier Sale, Tecno
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  3. Realme 7 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
  3. FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
  4. LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
  5. Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
  6. iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India
  8. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  9. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  10. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com