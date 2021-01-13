Technology News
Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier will go on sale via Flipkart on January 16.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 January 2021 14:02 IST
Tecno Camon 16 Premier packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone has a 64-megapixel main camera at the back
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier features a large 6.9-inch full-HD+ display

Tecno Camon 16 Premier has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone was launched in Kenya first, and it's now arrived in the Indian market. Tecno Camon 16 Premier comes with a dual selfie camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main shooter. On the back, the handset has quad cameras and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Tecno Camon 16 Premier features a large 6.9-inch full-HD+ display and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in India, availability

Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. The phone comes in Glacier Silver colour option and will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on January 16 via Flipkart. Tecno Camon 16 Premier will also be available in offline retail outlets across India.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier runs on Android 10-based HIOS v7. It features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cut out on the top-left corner of the screen. The display comes with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. There's 128GB of onboard storage offered that is further expandable using a microSD slot (up to 256GB).

As for photography, Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel low-light sensor with Quad-LED flash. The dual front camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with dual-LED adjustable flash support.

Furthermore, Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5., Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board. Other sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance reader, e-compass, and gyroscope.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 16 Premier, Tecno
Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
