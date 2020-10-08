Tecno Camon 16 is all set to launch in India on October 10. The phone is now being teased via the company's social media channels, and a dedicated page has gone live on Flipkart as well. This confirms availability on the e-commerce site. The Tecno Camon 16 is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone looks to be a slightly stripped down version of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier that was launched last month.

Tecno Camon 16 launch details, availability

The Tecno Camon 16 launch date has been confirmed via a dedicated page on Flipkart. The phone will launch in India on October 10 at 12pm (noon). This dedicated page on Flipkart also confirms that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. Furthermore, the page reveals that the Tecno Camon 16 will come in a Silver gradient finish, but more options should be made available at launch.

Tecno Camon 16 teased features

The Flipkart page reveals the design of the Tecno Camon 16 as well, and it has a hole-punch display with a single selfie camera cutout. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier had a dual selfie camera setup in comparison. The Tecno Camon 16 has a similar looking quad camera setup at the back, with the primary sensor at 64-megapixel. Noticeably, there is a rear fingerprint sensor at the back. In contrast, the Premier model had a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Camon 16 was mentioned alongside the Tecno Camon 16 Premier at the global launch last month. There was a third Tecno Camon 16 Pro model introduced as well. However, no information was shared about the Tecno Camon 16 and Tecno Camon 16 Pro. The Premier model was launched for KES28,499 (roughly Rs. 19,200) and given that the Tecno Camon 16 is a step down from the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, it should be priced less. The company should release more details of the Tecno Camon 16 in the coming days.

