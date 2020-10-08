Technology News
loading

Tecno Camon 16 to Launch in India on October 10, 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Teased

Tecno Camon 16 is teased to have a hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2020 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tecno Camon 16 to Launch in India on October 10, 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Teased

Tecno Camon 16 is teased to be a camera-centric phone

Tecno Camon 16 is all set to launch in India on October 10. The phone is now being teased via the company's social media channels, and a dedicated page has gone live on Flipkart as well. This confirms availability on the e-commerce site. The Tecno Camon 16 is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone looks to be a slightly stripped down version of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier that was launched last month.

Tecno Camon 16 launch details, availability

The Tecno Camon 16 launch date has been confirmed via a dedicated page on Flipkart. The phone will launch in India on October 10 at 12pm (noon). This dedicated page on Flipkart also confirms that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. Furthermore, the page reveals that the Tecno Camon 16 will come in a Silver gradient finish, but more options should be made available at launch.

Tecno Camon 16 teased features

The Flipkart page reveals the design of the Tecno Camon 16 as well, and it has a hole-punch display with a single selfie camera cutout. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier had a dual selfie camera setup in comparison. The Tecno Camon 16 has a similar looking quad camera setup at the back, with the primary sensor at 64-megapixel. Noticeably, there is a rear fingerprint sensor at the back. In contrast, the Premier model had a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Camon 16 was mentioned alongside the Tecno Camon 16 Premier at the global launch last month. There was a third Tecno Camon 16 Pro model introduced as well. However, no information was shared about the Tecno Camon 16 and Tecno Camon 16 Pro. The Premier model was launched for KES28,499 (roughly Rs. 19,200) and given that the Tecno Camon 16 is a step down from the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, it should be priced less. The company should release more details of the Tecno Camon 16 in the coming days.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 16, Tecno Camon 16 India Launch, Tecno Camon 16 Price in India, Tecno Camon 16 Specifications, Tecno
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 3.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Blu-Ray Announced With December Release Date

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 16 to Launch in India on October 10, 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  2. iPhone 12 Launch: What You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions
  4. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
  5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  6. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  7. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  9. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India
  10. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Blu-Ray Announced With December Release Date
  2. Tecno Camon 16 to Launch in India on October 10, 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Teased
  3. Nokia 3.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  4. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring to Launch in India on October 16
  5. Facebook to Pause Political Ads as US Election Day Ends
  6. Google Poised to Strike Deal to Pay French Publishers for Their News
  7. Amazon Sends Legal Notice to Future Group Over Reliance Deal
  8. Samsung Galaxy F41 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
  9. Realme 7 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Will Be a Month-Long Festive Season Sale This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com