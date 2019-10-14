Technology News
Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 12 Air price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999, and is available via offline retail stores.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 16:43 IST
Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 12 Air features a hole-punch display
  • It also bears a triple rear camera setup
  • Its price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999

Tecno Camon 12 Air was launched in India on Monday, the latest smartphone in India from the Transsion Holdings' brand. The Tecno Camon 12 Air's highlight feature is the presence of a hole-punch display – what the company is calling a ‘Dot-in Display', and touting to be the most affordable such display on a smartphone available in the offline space. It also bears a triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery as its other highlight features. Read on for more details, such as the Tecno Camon 12 Air price in India, specifications, and features.

Tecno Camon 12 Air price in India

The Tecno Camon 12 Air price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999, and is available via offline retail stores. It will be sold in Bay Blue and Stellar Purple colour variants. Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement, “Tecno Camon 12 Air is currently holding the crown of bringing the most affordable ‘Dot in-display' in the offline space. We are confident that with this new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand position among Top 5 offline smartphone brands of India under Rs. 10,000-segment.”

Tecno Camon 12 Air specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Camon 12 Air runs HiOS 5.5 based on Android 10. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup on board the Tecno Camon 12 Air, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (capable of 2.5cm macro shots), and a 5-megapixel sensor (120-degree wide-angle lens) as the third camera. Tecno is also touting a quad-LED flash module on board.  There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on board with an f/2.0 aperture and 81-degree wide-angle lens.

The Tecno Camon 12 Air features 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS, among others. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and an ‘anti-oil' fingerprint sensor that's said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.27 seconds. It also supports Face Unlock features.

It runs on a 4,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 12 hours of video playback. The Tecno Camon 12 Air measures 164.29x76.3x8.15mm and weighs 172 grams.

Display6.55-inch
ProcessorHelio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
