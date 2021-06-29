Technology News
Tecno Spark Go 2021 India Launch Date Set for July 1, Amazon Page Reveals Key Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price will be under Rs. 8,000.

Updated: 29 June 2021 11:37 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2021 India Launch Date Set for July 1, Amazon Page Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Spark Go 2021 rear fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth sharing feature

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2021 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • The smartphone has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • Tecno Spark Go 2021 will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be launched in India on July 1, the company has announced on Twitter. A successor to Tecno Spark Go 2020, the upcoming entry-level smartphone will be available via Amazon. As per a microsite on the e-commerce platform, the smartphone is seen sporting a designer back and some of the phone's key specifications have also been listed. The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear camera setup. It will be available in multiple colour options.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India, availability

As per a tweet by Tecno India, Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be launched in India on July 1 at 12pm (noon) IST. While Tecno hasn't revealed the price of the upcoming smartphone, it offers a multiple choice question to customers on a microsite on Amazon to guess the price of the smartphone, and get a chance to win the handset. It is confirmed that the smartphone will not cost more than Rs. 7,999. To compare, Tecno Spark Go 2020 was launched at a price of Rs. 6,499 last year. As mentioned, the smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon. Full details will be known once the phone is launched on July 1.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 specifications

A few confirmed specifications of Tecno Spark Go 2021 include a 6.52-inch HD+ display that will have a Dot Notch (Tecno's term for waterdrop notch) for the 8-megapixel selfie camera and front-facing flash. It features an AI-powered dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth sharing feature. The dual SIM 4G smartphone will be available in multiple colour options.

The handset is expected to run Android 11-based HiOS. It is likely that Tecno Spark Go 2021 will have a more powerful SoC compared to the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC of its predecessor, and it may be available in multiple storage configurations.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 2021, Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India, Tecno Spark Go 2021 Specifications, Tecno
White House Order Said to Push Antitrust Enforcement Throughout US Economy
Tecno Spark Go 2021 India Launch Date Set for July 1, Amazon Page Reveals Key Specifications
