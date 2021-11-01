Technology News
TCL X20 SE, TCL 20A 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Displays Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

TCL X20 SE is reportedly available with a price tag of $120 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 November 2021 18:26 IST
TCL X20 SE, TCL 20A 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Displays Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Gizmochina/ TCL

TCL X20 SE is said to be available through Metro by T-Mobile in the US

Highlights
  • TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G both come with 6.52-inch displays
  • The phones have 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • TCL 20A 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G have been launched in the US, according to a report. Both new phones are said to have triple rear cameras and have 18W fast charging support. There is also a custom-designed TCL UI on top of Android. On the distinction part, the TCL X20 SE is reportedly powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, whereas the TCL 20A 5G carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. The latter also has high-speed 5G connectivity.

TCL X20 SE, TCL 20A 5G price

TCL X20 SE price has been set at $120 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Gizmochina reports. The phone is said to be currently available through Metro by T-Mobile. However, pricing and availability about the TCL 20A 5G are yet to be revealed.

TCL has also not yet announced any official details about the TCL X20 SE and TCL 20A 5G.

TCL X20 SE specifications

The TCL X20 SE runs on Android 11 with TCL UI on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, the report said. The phone is also said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the TCL X20 SE has the triple rear camera setup that is reported to have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a selfie camera sensor at the front.

The TCL X20 SE reportedly has 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card slot. The phone is also said to have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. It is also said to have a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

TCL 20A 5G specifications

Just like the X20 SE, the TCL 20A 5G is said to have TCL UI on top of Android 11 and a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is reported to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the TCL 20A 5G is said to include a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

tcl 20a 5g image TCL 20A 5G

TCL 20A 5G comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera
Photo Credit: Gizmochina/ TCL

 

The TCL 20A 5G is said to have 64GB of inbuilt storage, with a dedicated microSD card for expansion. The phone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Further, the phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TCL X20 SE

TCL X20 SE

Display 6.52-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
TCL 20A 5G

TCL 20A 5G

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
TCL X20 SE, TCL 20A 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Displays Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
