Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • TCL Phone With a Slide Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone Tablet Hybrid Form Factor

TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor

TCL’s phone-tablet hybrid was reportedly going to be showcased at MWC 2020.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 18 February 2020 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor

Photo Credit: CNET

There is no word what TCL’s slide-out design phone is called, or when it goes official

Highlights
  • TCL’s unique take on the phone-tablet hybrid has a slide-out display
  • The phone packs quad rear cameras and dual front cameras
  • TCL’s offering appears to have a disjointed frame to pull the display out

TCL showcased its work on foldable phones back in February last year, and even came up with a dual-folding phone prototype later in 2019. Well, it appears that TCL had more to show at MWC 2020 before it was cancelled. Renders of a TCL phone with a unique slide-out display have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of an entirely new take on the phone-tablet hybrid form factor. It is not known what the TCL phone is called, and if it was even intended to be a mass-market device, but it sure does look cool and pushes the boundaries of innovation.

The renders of TCL's remarkable phone-tablet hybrid come courtesy of CNET, but there is no word as to when it will be launched and how much it will cost. In its normal form, the TCL device looks like a regular phone with curved sides and a dual hole-punch design. Over at the back, the phone packs a vertically stacked quad rear camera setup. To create the slide-out mechanism, TCL appears to have used a disjointed frame design.

tcl body TCL

TCL's phone-tablet hybrid appears to employ a disjointed frame design
Photo Credit: CNET

 

Just above the pill-shaped hole-punch and the corresponding position at the bottom, the TCL phone's frame has a gap. This can be pulled out to reveal the rest of the display. It appears that the extended portion of the display is folded and tucked beneath the main display when the device is being used as a phone, and can be pulled out to turn it into a tablet. Surprisingly, there doesn't appear to be any crease on the panel. But then, these are just renders, which means a fair amount of airbrushing might have been done.

The extended part of the display is protected by a similar slide-out cover at the back with a matching colour tone as the rest of the rear panel. So far, there is no information on the sizes of the inner and outer display and its resolution, and the same goes for the rest of the internal hardware. We also have no information regarding the megapixel count of the four rear cameras and the two selfies snappers. However, it is almost certain that TCL's offering packs a single large battery, as opposed to housing two separate battery packs that we've come across on foldable phones such as the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection

Related Stories

TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Galaxy Fold 2 May Be Samsung’s First Phone With an Under Display Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  5. Poco X2 Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
  6. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  9. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor
  2. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  3. Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch on February 24: All You Need to Know
  5. Apple Spring Event Rumoured to Be Held End of March, iPhone 9 and More Hardware Announcements Expected: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Gets Its Price in India Tipped, Said to Start at Rs. 15,999
  9. SpaceX Launches 60 More Internet-Beaming Satellites, Reusable Rocket Misses Landing Ship
  10. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.