TCL has officially unveiled the company's patented DragonHinge technology for foldable mobile devices at MWC 2019. TCL has also showcased the company's entire lineup of concept products featuring a flexible display based on the DragonHinge technology that employs a custom flexible AMOLED panel designed by TCL's sister company and consists of a mechanical housing that hosts the components, allowing the devices to be used in different folded postures. TCL claims that company's DragonHinge technology will boost the development of mobile devices with flexible displays that flaunt the foldable form factor.

TCL - which also makes mobile devices under the BlackBerry and Alcatel brand name – claims that the DragonHinge technology enables seamless movement of the foldable device without requiring much effort. TCL has demonstrated the company's entire lineup of concept flexible mobile devices based on the DragonHinge technology at MWC 2019. The company has also revealed that the first batch of consumer-ready flexible devices from TCL will hit the market in 2020, however, TCL has not revealed details about regional availability or approximate pricing of the upcoming devices.

“Together with the support of our sister company, CSOT, we're showing that TCL can be an innovator and leader in the mobile device market of the future,” Peter Lee, GM of TCL's Sales and Marketing division said in a statement. He added that the company is not competing for the crown of being the first brand to launch a foldable mobile device. Instead, TCL is trying to create a better device which comes with a refined hardware solution and optimised software that can seamlessly adapt to all form factors in order to deliver a polished user experience.