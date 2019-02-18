Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • TCL May Be Working on a Foldable Smartphone That Bends Into a Smartwatch, and 4 Other Foldable Devices

TCL May Be Working on a Foldable Smartphone That Bends Into a Smartwatch, and 4 Other Foldable Devices

, 18 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TCL May Be Working on a Foldable Smartphone That Bends Into a Smartwatch, and 4 Other Foldable Devices

Photo Credit: Cnet

TCL is reportedly working on five new foldable devices

Highlights

  • TCL is reportedly working on five new foldable devices
  • TCL's first foldable smartphone can turn itself into a smartwatch
  • The company may release its first foldable device in 2020

This year, you should expect to see a lot of foldable smartphones. While some companies have already shown off their foldable smartphone prototypes, several others are set to reveal their foldable phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week. Even though the idea of a foldable smartphone isn't new, so far none of the major smartphone manufacturers has been able to ship a product that just works. TCL is the latest company to join the growing trend of foldable smartphones.

TCL is working on a family of foldable smartphones, reports CNET, citing company patents and renders. TCL builds smartphones under BlackBerry Mobile and Alcatel brands, apart from its own brand.

The company is said to be working on five new foldable devices. These include two smartphones, two tablets, and a flexible phone that can bend and form a smartwatch. All these devices will feature flexible displays.

One of these smartphones can fold around your wrist like a bracelet. This is similar to a concept Lenovo had shown off back in 2016. The devices are expected to be in production, but a company representative told CNET that TCL plans to release its first foldable device next year.

TCL is also reportedly working on a foldable tablet that resembles the Royole FlexPai. There are two smartphone variants that are expected to bend like traditional flip phones. CNET's report is primarily based on the company's patent images and renders, and therefore reveals nothing significant like specifications or how these devices may actually work.

Foldable smartphones are the smartphone industry's hot new idea to get people excited all over again. Samsung and Xiaomi have already teased their own version of foldable smartphones while Apple has filed a patent for what looks like a foldable smartphone. Intel is also expected to be working on a 3-display foldable phone while Huawei, Nubia, and Energizer are expected to reveal their foldable phones at MWC 2019 next week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL, Foldable Smartphone
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
LG to Not Launch Foldable Phone at MWC, Will Unveil Flip-Cover Display For V50 ThinQ Instead: Reports
Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite Start Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
TCL May Be Working on a Foldable Smartphone That Bends Into a Smartwatch, and 4 Other Foldable Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Tomorrow: Top Discounts, Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  3. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
  4. LG May Unveil Flip-Cover Display for V50 ThinQ Instead of Foldable Phone
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  6. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  8. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  9. Boat Airdopes 211 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  10. Mi 9 Triple Camera Setup Detailed Ahead of Official Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.