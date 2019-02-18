This year, you should expect to see a lot of foldable smartphones. While some companies have already shown off their foldable smartphone prototypes, several others are set to reveal their foldable phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week. Even though the idea of a foldable smartphone isn't new, so far none of the major smartphone manufacturers has been able to ship a product that just works. TCL is the latest company to join the growing trend of foldable smartphones.

TCL is working on a family of foldable smartphones, reports CNET, citing company patents and renders. TCL builds smartphones under BlackBerry Mobile and Alcatel brands, apart from its own brand.

The company is said to be working on five new foldable devices. These include two smartphones, two tablets, and a flexible phone that can bend and form a smartwatch. All these devices will feature flexible displays.

One of these smartphones can fold around your wrist like a bracelet. This is similar to a concept Lenovo had shown off back in 2016. The devices are expected to be in production, but a company representative told CNET that TCL plans to release its first foldable device next year.

TCL is also reportedly working on a foldable tablet that resembles the Royole FlexPai. There are two smartphone variants that are expected to bend like traditional flip phones. CNET's report is primarily based on the company's patent images and renders, and therefore reveals nothing significant like specifications or how these devices may actually work.

Foldable smartphones are the smartphone industry's hot new idea to get people excited all over again. Samsung and Xiaomi have already teased their own version of foldable smartphones while Apple has filed a patent for what looks like a foldable smartphone. Intel is also expected to be working on a 3-display foldable phone while Huawei, Nubia, and Energizer are expected to reveal their foldable phones at MWC 2019 next week.