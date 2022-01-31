Technology News
TCL 305 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

TCL 305 is reportedly priced at EUR 205 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 January 2022 12:56 IST
TCL 305 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL 305 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with 450 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • TCL 305's battery is said to last up to two days on a single charge
  • Its SoC is paired with PowerVR GE8300 GPU
  • TCL 305 features a triple rear camera setup

TCL 305 smartphone has been launched in Italy. The new smartphone from TCL sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with 450 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the TCL smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. TCL 305 smartphone features a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a depth and macro sensor. It runs Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box with TCL's own UI on top. TCL 305 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

TCL 305 price

The TCL 305 smartphone's price has not been listed on the official website. However, a report by Gizmochina mentions that it is available for EUR 205 (roughly Rs. 17,200). The official website mentions that TCL's latest smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue and Space Grey colour options.

TCL 305 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) TCL 305 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with TCL and Alcatel's proprietary skin on top. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 269ppi pixel density, 450 nits of peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8300 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The front and rear cameras can capture videos at 1080p resolution at 30fps.

TCL 305 features up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include A-GPS, GPS, BDS, Glonass, Galileo, accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, facial recognition, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The TCL smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. TCL 305 is said to last for up to two days on a single charge. It measures 165.2x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TCL 305

TCL 305

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Satvik Khare
TCL 305 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
