TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G have been announced by TCL at CES 2022, packing 5G connectivity along with AMOLED displays. While both smartphones come with support for Sub-6GHz 5G bands, TCL 30 V 5G offers mmWave connectivity for faster speeds. TCL 30 V 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, while TCL 30 XE 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. TCL 30 V 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, while TCL 30 XE 5G sports a 13-megapixel triple camera setup.

TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G price, availability

The company has announced that both TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G will be available with carriers in the US in the coming weeks — Verizon users will get access to TCL 30 V 5G, while TCL 30 XE 5G will initially be available to T-Mobile customers. Pricing as well as the international availability of both smartphones is yet to be announced by TCL.

TCL 30 V 5G specifications

TCL 30 V 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Verizon-bound handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. TCL 30 V 5G comes with support for mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

On the camera front, TCL 30 V 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 165.86x75.94x9.1mm and weighs 200.4 grams. TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box, according to the company.

TCL 30 XE 5G specifications

TCL 30 XE 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Unlike the TCL 30 V 5G, the TCL 30 XE 5G only supports Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support, according to the company.

The TCL 30 XE 5G also comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone has a 2-megapixel secondary camera, featuring an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. TCL 30 XE 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset runs on a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 164.08x74.93x8.5mm and weighs 195g. TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box, according to the company.