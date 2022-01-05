Technology News
  • TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G Phones With AMOLED Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Announced at CES 2022

TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G Phones With AMOLED Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Announced at CES 2022

TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G are the first of the company’s TCL 30 series set to launch in 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2022 11:06 IST
TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G Phones With AMOLED Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Announced at CES 2022

Photo Credit: TCL

Unlike the TCL 30 V 5G, the TCL 30 XE 5G (pictured) only supports Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity

Highlights
  • TCL 30 V 5G supports mmWave 5G connectivity
  • Both TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The company is yet to announce pricing for the TCL 30 Series

TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G have been announced by TCL at CES 2022, packing 5G connectivity along with AMOLED displays. While both smartphones come with support for Sub-6GHz 5G bands, TCL 30 V 5G offers mmWave connectivity for faster speeds. TCL 30 V 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, while TCL 30 XE 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. TCL 30 V 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, while TCL 30 XE 5G sports a 13-megapixel triple camera setup.

TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G price, availability

The company has announced that both TCL 30 V 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G will be available with carriers in the US in the coming weeks — Verizon users will get access to TCL 30 V 5G, while TCL 30 XE 5G will initially be available to T-Mobile customers. Pricing as well as the international availability of both smartphones is yet to be announced by TCL.

TCL 30 V 5G specifications

TCL 30 V 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Verizon-bound handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. TCL 30 V 5G comes with support for mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

On the camera front, TCL 30 V 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 165.86x75.94x9.1mm and weighs 200.4 grams. TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box, according to the company.

TCL 30 XE 5G specifications

TCL 30 XE 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Unlike the TCL 30 V 5G, the TCL 30 XE 5G only supports Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support, according to the company.

The TCL 30 XE 5G also comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone has a 2-megapixel secondary camera, featuring an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. TCL 30 XE 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset runs on a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 164.08x74.93x8.5mm and weighs 195g. TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TCL 30 V 5G

TCL 30 V 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
TCL 30 XE 5G

TCL 30 XE 5G

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G, TCL, TCL 30 Series, CES 2022, TCL 30 V Specifications, TCL 30 XE Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
