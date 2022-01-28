Technology News
TCL 30 V 5G Price Announced, Available With Verizon's C-Band 5G Network Support in US: Details Here

TCL 30 V 5G also comes with support for Verizon’s Nationwide and mmWave 5G spectrum.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 January 2022 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Verizon

TCL 30 V 5G is available in Midnight Gray colour option

Highlights
  • TCL 30 V 5G supports Nationwide and mmWave 5G bands
  • It is available in a lone 4GB + 128GB storage variant
  • TCL 30 V 5G packs 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

TCL 30 V 5G price and availability in the US has been announced. The Verizon-exclusive smartphone is the most affordable way that US citizens can have access to the US-based communications company's recently unveiled C-band 5G spectrum. The smartphone was announced at CES 2022 and comes with support for Sub-6GHz 5G bands as well as mmWave connectivity for faster speeds. TCL 30 V 5G gets a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC under the hood, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

TCL 30 V 5G price, availability

As per the listing on Verizon, the TCL 30 V 5G price is set at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The Verizon-exclusive smartphone is available for purchase with full retail price as well as with 24-month and 30-month payment plan. Currently, the TCL phone, which was announced at CES 2022, is available in Midnight Gray colour option.

TCL 30 V 5G specifications

TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, according to the company. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The TCL 30 V 5G smartphone comes with support for faster mmWave, C-band 5G spectrum and Sub-6GHz 5G “Nationwide” connectivity for vast coverage, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. As per a report by The Verge, purchasing a TCL 30 V 5G is currently the most affordable way to access the C-band 5G spectrum which sits in between the mmWave and Nationwide in terms of coverage and speed.

For photography, TCL 30 V 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 V 5G Price, TCL 30 V 5G Specifications, TCL
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Testing Restoration of Group Chat Invite Links, Redesigned Media Picker, New Animations: Report

