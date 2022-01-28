Photo Credit: Verizon
TCL 30 V 5G price and availability in the US has been announced. The Verizon-exclusive smartphone is the most affordable way that US citizens can have access to the US-based communications company's recently unveiled C-band 5G spectrum. The smartphone was announced at CES 2022 and comes with support for Sub-6GHz 5G bands as well as mmWave connectivity for faster speeds. TCL 30 V 5G gets a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC under the hood, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.
As per the listing on Verizon, the TCL 30 V 5G price is set at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The Verizon-exclusive smartphone is available for purchase with full retail price as well as with 24-month and 30-month payment plan. Currently, the TCL phone, which was announced at CES 2022, is available in Midnight Gray colour option.
TCL 30 V 5G runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, according to the company. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The TCL 30 V 5G smartphone comes with support for faster mmWave, C-band 5G spectrum and Sub-6GHz 5G “Nationwide” connectivity for vast coverage, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. As per a report by The Verge, purchasing a TCL 30 V 5G is currently the most affordable way to access the C-band 5G spectrum which sits in between the mmWave and Nationwide in terms of coverage and speed.
For photography, TCL 30 V 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C.
