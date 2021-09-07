TCL 20Y has been launched in South American and African markets. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a rectangular camera module on the back. The camera module houses three sensors in one vertical line and the flash sits alongside them. Key specifications of the TCL 20Y smartphone include a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, an HD+ display, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

TCL 20Y price, availability

The new TCL 20Y is priced at GHS 900 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option in Ghana. In Argentina, TCL 20Y is priced at ARS 28,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600). It comes in Twilight Blue and Twilight Black colour options. TCL 20Y is already on sale via Jumia.com, the TCL online store, Fravega.com, and Megatone.com.

TCL 20Y specifications

TCL 20Y runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch design, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass protection, and eye comfort mode. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core (MTK6762D) SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There's 128GB of inbuilt storage offered with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, TCL 20Y has a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is an additional 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include multi-frame, noise removal, face tracking, AI scene detection 2.0, HDR, AI composition panorama, AI filter, Google lens, pro mode, light trail, EIS video stabilization, low light video, and stop motion. At the front, TCL 20Y includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

TCL 20Y packs a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and more. There's a rear fingerprint sensor on board and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 165.64x75.59x8.74mm and weighs 194 grams.