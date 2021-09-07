Technology News
loading

TCL 20Y With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

TCL 20Y comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 13:27 IST
TCL 20Y With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

TCL 20Y has a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display

Highlights
  • TCL 20Y packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage
  • TCL 20Y runs on Android 11
  • TCL 20Y has a 48-megapixel rear camera

TCL 20Y has been launched in South American and African markets. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a rectangular camera module on the back. The camera module houses three sensors in one vertical line and the flash sits alongside them. Key specifications of the TCL 20Y smartphone include a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, an HD+ display, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

TCL 20Y price, availability

The new TCL 20Y is priced at GHS 900 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option in Ghana. In Argentina, TCL 20Y is priced at ARS 28,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600). It comes in Twilight Blue and Twilight Black colour options. TCL 20Y is already on sale via Jumia.com, the TCL online store, Fravega.com, and Megatone.com.

TCL 20Y specifications

TCL 20Y runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch design, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass protection, and eye comfort mode. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core (MTK6762D) SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There's 128GB of inbuilt storage offered with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, TCL 20Y has a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is an additional 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include multi-frame, noise removal, face tracking, AI scene detection 2.0, HDR, AI composition panorama, AI filter, Google lens, pro mode, light trail, EIS video stabilization, low light video, and stop motion. At the front, TCL 20Y includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

TCL 20Y packs a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and more. There's a rear fingerprint sensor on board and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 165.64x75.59x8.74mm and weighs 194 grams.

TCL 20Y

TCL 20Y

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A25
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL 20Y, TCL 20Y Price, TCL 20Y Specifications, TCL
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Hyundai to Offer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of All Commercial Vehicles by 2028
TCL 20Y With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  3. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  4. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  6. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  9. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  10. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Postpaid Gets New Quarterly Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 2,097
  2. Toyota to Spend $13.5 Billion to Develop EV Battery Tech and Supply by 2030
  3. Qualcomm Says It Will Supply Chip for New Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric
  4. TCL 20Y With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Hyundai to Offer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of All Commercial Vehicles by 2028
  6. 2021 NY1: 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' Will Be Closely Flying by Earth Later This Month
  7. Moto G Pure Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Could Come With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
  8. WhatsApp May Let You Disable Last Seen, Profile Photo, About Status for Specific Contacts
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Its 24-Hour Security System to Ban Cheaters, Hints at Hindi Voice Pack
  10. Singapore Trials Patrol Robots to Deter Bad Social Behaviour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com