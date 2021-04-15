TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, and TCL Fold ‘n Roll concept phone have been unveiled. They are the newest additions to the company's TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE that were announced at CES 2021 in January. The new TCL 20 series of phones uses the company's Nxtvision display optimisation technology for accurate colours. The displays also filter out blue light and offer high screen-to-body ratio with an “one-piece” design. TCL Fold ‘n Roll is the brand's first flexible display phone that folds out for a bigger display and unrolls for an even bigger one.

TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll price

TCL 20 Pro 5G price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 49,500) and comes in a Marine Blue and Moondust Grey variant. TCL 20L starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,700) and comes in Eclipse Black and Luna Blue colours. TCL 20L+ starts at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 24,300) with Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue colour options. Pricing for TCL 20S has not been shared yet but the company stated that this model will be coming to North America in Moondust Grey colour. Since TCL Fold ‘n Roll is a concept phone for now, there is no information on its pricing or availability.

As of now, there is no information on the global availability for the new TCL 20-series phones.

TCL 20 Pro 5G specifications

TCL 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with TCL UI on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with real-time SDR to HDR conversion. It boasts of 394 ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, 700 nits peak brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, TCL 20 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 16-megapuxel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on TCL 20 Pro 5G include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, barometer (optional), dual light sensor, dual RGB sensors, e-compass, gyro sensor, hall switch, linear motor, and proximity sensor. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. TCL 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.2x73x9.07mm and weighs 190 grams.

TCL 20L, TCL 20L+ specifications

TCL 20L and TCL 20L+ carry mostly the same specifications with the main difference being the cameras. They feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) displays with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 395 ppi pixel density, and 500 nits peak brightness. Both TCL 20L and TCL 20L+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. TCL 20L comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while TCL 20L+ comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, and both of them support storage expansion.

For photos and videos, TCL 20L features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. TCL 20L+ upgrades the primary sensor to a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.79 aperture. At the front, both models have 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phones include 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, e-compass, gyro sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. There is a fingerprint scanner as well. Both TCL 20L and TCL 20L+ come with 5,000mAh batteries with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, both phones measures 166.2x76.9x9.1mm and weigh 199 grams.

TCL Fold ‘n Roll specifications

TCL Fold ‘n Roll concept phone was briefly shown at the event and it comes with a folding mechanism similar to the first Huawei Mate X as well as a rolling mechanism as seen on Oppo X 2021. TCL Fold ‘n Roll starts off with a 6.87-inch display that unfolds into an 8.85-inch display and then extends from the other end for a 10-inch display. TCL calls it a smartphone, a phablet, and a tablet all in one.

