TCL 10 5G UW With Triple Rear Cameras Launched on Verizon Wireless

TCL 10 5G UW, a carrier-specific variant of the TCL 10 5G for the Verizon Wireless US network, is the most affordable 5G smartphone that users in the US can purchase, the US telecom giant says. The TCL 10 5G was launched in April, and it is slightly different from the TCL 10 5G UW in terms of hardware. The new variant features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a 4,500mAh battery. Verizon has started rolling out 5G in the US, and TCL 10 5G UW smartphone supports the telecom giant's ‘ultra wideband' millimetre-wave 5G networks.

TCL 10 5G UW price

Verizon announced that the TCL 10 5G UW smartphone is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,400), and claims that this is the most affordable smartphone on its network that delivers “blazing-fast speeds and the transformational experience that comes from 5G Ultra Wideband”. The phone is available at this price only with select Verizon Unlimited plans. The handset is a carrier-specific variant of the TCL 10 5G that was launched in April this year. The phone, which is also available in the UK on Three, is offered in Chrome Blue and Mercury Gray colours.

TCL 10 5G UW specifications

The TCL 10 5G and the TCL 10 5G UW phone - carrier-bound handset announced by Verizon - have differences in terms of features and some hardware. The TCL 10 5G UW runs on TCL UI, which is based on Android 10. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD Dotch Display. It has TCL's NXTVISION visual technology that is said to provide ‘extra sharpness' and enhance clarity as well as contrast. It supports HDR10 and comes with a reading colour mode. TCL claims that apart from a great display, the phone also has Hi-Resolution Audio, and Super Bluetooth that allows the users to connect up to four devices simultaneously.

On the front the phone has a 2.5D glass, and a 3D glass on the back. TCL says that the phone has a fingerprint-resistant coating. The back panel of the TCL 10 5G UW features gradient printing UV printed texture with OPVD. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the TCL 10 5G UW comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup has a dual LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The TCL 10 5G has a quad rear camera with 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The TCL 10 5G UW features a rear fingerprint sensor, and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge technology which Verizon says juices up the battery from near zero to 50 percent in half an hour. The phone also comes with On-The-Go Reverse Charging feature, and a USB Type-C port. As far as download speeds are concerned, Verizon says that the TCL 10 5G UW can get download speeds up to 25 times faster than 4G LTE with 5G ultra wideband.

